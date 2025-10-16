Allbirds Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with sustainable materials to make better products in a better way, today announced that its third quarter 2025 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Allbirds investor relations website at . A replay will be made available online and archived for 12 months on the investor relations website following the conference call.

About Allbirds, Inc.

Allbirds is a global modern lifestyle footwear brand, founded in 2015 with a commitment to make better things in a better way. That commitment inspired the company's first product, the now iconic Wool Runner; and today, inspires a growing assortment of products known for superior comfort. Allbirds designs its products to be materially different by turning away from convention toward nature's inspiration with materials like Merino wool, tree fiber and sugarcane. For more information, please visit .

