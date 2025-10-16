Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Adams Natural Resources Fund Reports Nine Month Results


2025-10-16 04:16:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund's investment returns for the first nine months of 2025. The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the first nine months of 2025 was 8.1%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 7.0% and 9.3%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20%), returned 7.5%. The total return on the Fund's market price for the same period was 6.4%.

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 22, 2025.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (9/30/2025)
1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year
Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV) 3.4% 12.4% 25.2% 8.8%
Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price) 4.2% 13.3% 26.3% 9.3%
S&P 500 Energy Sector 4.4% 11.1% 29.6% 8.2%
S&P 500 Materials Sector -4.3% 12.3% 9.5% 10.8%


NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund's net asset value at September 30, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:

9/30/2025 9/30/2024
Net assets $662,649,222 $681,420,546
Shares outstanding 27,205,847 25,728,942
Net asset value per share $24.36 $26.48


TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (9/30/2025)
% of Net Assets
Exxon Mobil Corporation 22.1%
Chevron Corporation 14.8%
ConocoPhilips 6.4%
Linde plc 4.4%
Williams Companies, Inc. 3.3%
Phillips 66 3.3%
Marathon Petroleum Corporation 3.3%
Kinder Morgan, Inc. 3.0%
Baker Hughes Company 2.8%
EOG Resources, Inc. 2.4%
Total 65.8%


INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (9/30/2025)
% of Net Assets
Energy
Integrated Oil & Gas 39.3%
Exploration & Production 16.0%
Storage & Transportation 9.9%
Refining & Marketing 8.8%
Equipment & Services 5.6%
Materials
Chemicals 12.1%
Metals & Mining 4.2%
Containers & Packaging 1.8%
Construction Materials 1.8%

About Adams Funds
 Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds

