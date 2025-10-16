403
Adams Natural Resources Fund Reports Nine Month Results
| ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (9/30/2025)
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)
|3.4%
|12.4%
|25.2%
|8.8%
|Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)
|4.2%
|13.3%
|26.3%
|9.3%
|S&P 500 Energy Sector
|4.4%
|11.1%
|29.6%
|8.2%
|S&P 500 Materials Sector
|-4.3%
|12.3%
|9.5%
|10.8%
|NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund's net asset value at September 30, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:
|9/30/2025
|9/30/2024
|Net assets
|$662,649,222
|$681,420,546
|Shares outstanding
|27,205,847
|25,728,942
|Net asset value per share
|$24.36
|$26.48
| TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (9/30/2025)
|% of Net Assets
|Exxon Mobil Corporation
|22.1%
|Chevron Corporation
|14.8%
|ConocoPhilips
|6.4%
|Linde plc
|4.4%
|Williams Companies, Inc.
|3.3%
|Phillips 66
|3.3%
|Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|3.3%
|Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|3.0%
|Baker Hughes Company
|2.8%
|EOG Resources, Inc.
|2.4%
|Total
|65.8%
| INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (9/30/2025)
|% of Net Assets
|Energy
|Integrated Oil & Gas
|39.3%
|Exploration & Production
|16.0%
|Storage & Transportation
|9.9%
|Refining & Marketing
|8.8%
|Equipment & Services
|5.6%
|Materials
|Chemicals
|12.1%
|Metals & Mining
|4.2%
|Containers & Packaging
|1.8%
|Construction Materials
|1.8%
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds
