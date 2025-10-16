Step Into The Season Of Light And Shine With Damas

Celebrate Diwali and Dhanteras with timeless craftsmanship, radiant collections, and dazzling festive offers

Published: Thu 16 Oct 2025, 2:30 PM

The festive season brings with it the sparkle of diyas, the warmth of family, and the excitement of fresh beginnings. From choosing the perfect gift to adorning yourself in brilliance, every tradition holds meaning - and every moment deserves to shine.

This Diwali and Dhanteras, Damas invites you to embrace the joy with jewellery that blends timeless craftsmanship, modern elegance, and the spirit of celebration. Discover curated collections and exclusive offers designed to make your festivities unforgettable.

For generations, Damas has adorned life's most cherished occasions, and this year, the legacy continues with breathtaking collections and offers that shine as brilliantly as the season itself.

Curated Collections for Festive Elegance

Ananya: Distinctly Precious

For the woman who redefines grace with every occasion, the Ananya collection celebrates modern femininity and timeless charm. Handcrafted with radiant diamonds and coloured gemstones, each piece is an expression of confidence and poise.

Legacy: Royal Charm with Uncut Diamonds

Drawing inspiration from the grandeur of regal jewels, Legacy reimagines timeless beauty with uncut diamonds and coloured gemstones - heirloom pieces that celebrate family, tradition, and enduring elegance.

Rangoli: A Festival of Colour

As vibrant as the festival itself, Rangoli captures the joy of celebration through vivid gemstones and intricate gold artistry. Bold, spirited, and full of life - it's a tribute to those who wear their happiness like a jewel.

Free gold coins:

Receive a 1g 22k gold coin with every diamond jewellery purchase of Dh5,000; and with every spend of Dh15,000 get an additional gram.

Zero deduction on gold exchange:

Trade in your old gold for new designs with full value and purity.

Reduced making charges on select gold jewellery.

Up to 50% off on select diamond and precious jewellery.

Grand Diwali Raffle Draw:

Every purchase enters you into the raffle - 20 lucky winners will receive gift vouchers worth Dh5,000 each.

This Diwali and Dhanteras, let your celebrations shimmer with the brilliance of Damas. Discover jewellery that transcends trends and time - pieces that embody your story, your light, and your legacy.

Exclusive Diwali offers valid until October 26, 2025 - celebrate early and make every moment shine brighter.

