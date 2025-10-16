Qatar Participates In Preparatory Meetings For GCC Commerce, Industry Undersecretaries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Malki, participated in the Preparatory Meeting of Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Commerce and Industry of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held in Kuwait yesterday.

The meeting was attended by the undersecretaries of ministries of commerce and industry of the GCC states; H E the Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs at the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Gulf Organisation for Industrial Consulting (GOIC).

The participants discussed the items on the agenda of the sixty-first preparatory meeting, most notably the latest developments in negotiations on free trade agreements with countries and international blocs, the enhancement of inter-GCC investments, updates to commercial laws in member states, and the objectives and functions of the GCC Committee for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Entrepreneurship.

They also addressed matters related to the GCC Patent Office, and discussed several proposals and initiatives to develop the commerce sector in the GCC States.

The meeting further reviewed preparations for the GCC's participation in international events scheduled for 2025 and adopted decisions and recommendations in this regard.

Participants also discussed the draft agenda of the forty-seventh preparatory meeting, most notably the inclusion of an industrial localisation criterion within the standards defining the GCC national product, the report on goods exempted from the unified customs tariff, and the draft plan for the list of industrial investment opportunities available in member states.

The meeting also approved a GCC initiative to stimulate industrial investments, promote the transition towards a circular economy.

Alongside, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry also took part in the second regular session of 2025 of the Executive Office of the Gulf Organisation for Industrial Consulting (GOIC), during which the draft agenda was reviewed and recommendations were adopted.