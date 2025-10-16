MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) DENSO to Exhibit at JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2025







KARIYA, JAPAN, October 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO CORPORATION (hereinafter“DENSO”) will exhibit at the“Japan Mobility Show 2025*1” held at Tokyo Big Sight from Thursday, October 30, to Sunday, November 9.

Under the theme“Changing the Shape of the Future with Technology: Community Meets Mobility,” DENSO will present technologies that create new value for society, starting with the evolution of the automobile and expanding connections with cities and people. The booth will feature a four-seater simulation vehicle, immersive theater, and presentations using videos and actual products.

To meet the increasingly diverse needs of people in the future mobility society, Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), which continuously evolve through software, will become mainstream, and dramatically transform transportation. The exhibit will allow visitors to experience the value that future mobility brings to vehicle users and society, as well as the initiatives and technologies that DENSO is developing to support it.

In the four-seater simulation vehicle, visitors can experience the future of mobility that is“attuned to people,” together with families and friends. The SDV platform will be introduced through an interactive presentation synchronized with video content. Moreover, engineers responsible for SDV platform development will engage with visitors to explain the details of SDV related technologies, such as integrated mobility computers that consolidate ECUs (Electronic Control Units) that control various vehicle functions.

Furthermore, DENSO will display semiconductor wafer manufacturing technologies and initiatives for the development of high-performance semiconductors that support the evolution of vehicles.

As environmental issues such as global warming become more prevalent, reducing the environmental impact of automobiles has become an urgent challenge. This exhibit introduces technologies aimed at lowering the environmental impact of vehicles, as well as systems that connect cars with social infrastructure to enable smarter energy use across society-initiatives and innovations toward achieving carbon neutrality.

In the immersive theater, visitors can experience a future scene brought to life by DENSO's energy management initiatives through a combination of video, special effects, and more. They'll also see the latest electrification technologies, including the new inverter with a flat dual-sided cooling structure, along with energy management technologies that integrate electrification and thermal systems, such as efficient management and optimization of vehicle waste heat. Additionally, DENSO will present initiatives that manage energy and resources across society starting from mobility, such as“EVECOM” (charging control system for electric vehicles), battery circulation systems, and the SOEC*2 water electrolysis device, in a presentation format.

Please discover the future society envisioned by DENSO through mobility-at the venue.

