EUR/USD Analysis 16/10: Short-Term Reversal Looming? (Chart)
- General Trend: Bearish. Today's Support Points for EUR/USD: 1.1600 – 1.1560 – 1.1480. Today's Resistance Points for EUR/USD: 1.1680 – 1.1730 – 1.1800.
- Buy EURUSD from the support level of 1.1550, target 1.1780, and stop 1.1470. Sell EURUSD from the resistance level of 1.1760, target 1.1500, and stop 1.1820.
According to expert views on the report, the "Beige Book" generally reinforces the view that the economic outlook has not changed much since the Fed's September meeting. They suggest that this keeps the Fed on track to cut U.S. interest rates by 25 basis points later this month, and likely again in December.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAccording to reliable trading company platforms, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) fell by 0.2% to 98.596 after recording a one-week low of 98.417 on Wednesday.Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast? Here's a list of some of the best regulated forex brokers to check out.
