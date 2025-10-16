Swiss Snow Cannon Pioneer Leo Jeker Dead At 82
Decades ago, Jeker became known beyond canton Graubünden in eastern Switzerland as a pioneer of artificial snowmaking on ski slopes, which as a visionary he promoted in the ski resort of Savognin.
“Tracks in the snow are fleeting, but his pioneering work in snowmaking will leave an eternal mark on us,” said the Graubünden Mountain Railways Association in an obituary published in the newspaper Südostschweiz on Thursday.More More Climate solutions Can Swiss ski resorts outrun climate change?
This content was published on May 2, 2025 Multi-resort ski passes are keeping skiers on the slopes. But more investment is necessary for Swiss resorts to remain sustainable.Read more: Can Swiss ski resorts outrun climate ch
