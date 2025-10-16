Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Snow Cannon Pioneer Leo Jeker Dead At 82

2025-10-16 03:38:55
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss snow cannon pioneer and former politician Leo Jeker died last Sunday after a long illness at the age of 82.
  Decades ago, Jeker became known beyond canton Graubünden in eastern Switzerland as a pioneer of artificial snowmaking on ski slopes, which as a visionary he promoted in the ski resort of Savognin.

Decades ago, Jeker became known beyond canton Graubünden in eastern Switzerland as a pioneer of artificial snowmaking on ski slopes, which as a visionary he promoted in the ski resort of Savognin.

“Tracks in the snow are fleeting, but his pioneering work in snowmaking will leave an eternal mark on us,” said the Graubünden Mountain Railways Association in an obituary published in the newspaper Südostschweiz on Thursday.

