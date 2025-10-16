Swiss Snow Cannon Pioneer Leo Jeker Dead At 82

Decades ago, Jeker became known beyond canton Graubünden in eastern Switzerland as a pioneer of artificial snowmaking on ski slopes, which as a visionary he promoted in the ski resort of Savognin.

“Tracks in the snow are fleeting, but his pioneering work in snowmaking will leave an eternal mark on us,” said the Graubünden Mountain Railways Association in an obituary published in the newspaper Südostschweiz on Thursday.

