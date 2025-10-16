Lattafa Plans Flagship Stores In Brazil
“For us, this event represents our official arrival in the country, and we hope to achieve strong sales here. Brazil is a huge market, and we're eager to explore it together with our partner, Rebaj. We expect positive results soon, and if possible, by 2026 we plan to open flagship stores in various locations across the country,” says Shoaib Iqbal, co-founder of Lattafa.“We also want to have an online presence and establish an adequate distribution network through our partner.”
“We don't rely on trends, but on the quality of our products and packaging, as well as attractive prices.” This is how the perfume company hopes to succeed with the Brazilian audience.
“With these launches, we want everyone to enjoy them, and of course, for distribution in Brazil to expand. We believe we'll succeed because the fragrances we're launching are very popular in Brazil,” explained Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Lattafa's creative director.
“Yara Elixir, which is an intense version of the original Yara, features notes of strawberry, marshmallow, orange blossom, and vanilla, while Asad Elixir, which offers a softer and warmer take on the original Asad, features notes of patchouli, frankincense, and pink pepper.”
Lattafa's creative director spoke to ANBA about the company's other plans for Brazil:“For now, our business plan for the country is to be available in retail stores, so the perfume is accessible to everyone, everywhere. We also want to work with the right partners to reach the right consumers.”Distribution partner
Present at the event as Lattafa's main distribution partner in Brazil, Samir Jaber, founder of Rebaj, told ANBA how the event represents a new era for the perfume company.“This is the beginning of Lattafa in Brazil. The launches are expected to sell very well here, and we'll be closely monitoring and working hard to make that happen.”
Highlighting the Brazilian market as an attractive one, being among the world's largest perfume buyers, Jaber also spoke about his impressions of local consumers.
“We were here at this year's Beauty Fair and already noticed that Brazilians like to have access to brands that are close to them. And our job, as the main distributor, will be exactly that: to introduce the brand to those who don't know it, position it, and bring Lattafa closer to buyers. Lattafa's perfumes are of high quality and have long-lasting scents, which is why we know they will win over this market even more.”
Julia de Biase, owner of the Al Ward store and one of the first to bring Lattafa perfumes to Brazil, was also present at the event.“The Brazilian audience already knows a little about Lattafa, but I believe that the brand will now reach consumers like a tractor, bringing its products, with the help of Rebaj, via Dubai.”
In addition to the product launches, the event also offered sensory experiences in individual rooms with scents similar to the perfumes in paintings, and it made the products available in different areas of the museum so visitors could experience the fragrances.
