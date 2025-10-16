Family-Run Medicare Agency Advantage Med Sup Expands Expert Team Across Ohio, Texas And Florida

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Advantage Med Sup – Medicare Plans, a third-generation Medicare advisory agency, announces its expanded team of specialized Medicare advisors now serving clients across three states. The agency, founded in 2016 by Gina Giambri, has grown from its Ohio roots to include dedicated specialists in Texas and Florida, offering personalized Medicare guidance through in-person meetings, online consultations, and phone appointments.

The agency's growth reflects increasing demand for personalized Medicare assistance as more Americans navigate complex healthcare decisions. Since 2007, the Giambri family has served several thousand clients, building on decades of combined experience in finance and insurance.

Gina Giambri, a Certified Medicare Insurance Planner® (CMIP®) and agency principal, has received multiple industry recognitions including the Front Runner Award with Aetna and Agent of the Year from the Medicare Resource Center. She has also been featured on FOX Good Day Columbus for her Medicare expertise.

The agency's foundation traces back to Doris "Jeanie" Giambri, who brought more than 40 years of finance and insurance experience to the Medicare space. Mother and daughter began conducting Medicare education events together in 2010, establishing the client-first approach that defines the agency today.

Advantage Med Sup's team of Medicare specialists now includes licensed agents with diverse expertise across multiple markets. In Texas, Nicolete Giambri serves the Plano area while also contributing to Women Empowering Women for the Next Generation Ministries®. Peggy Ruxton, a former educator, hosts community events at the Mansfield Activities Center in Fort Worth.

Florida operations are led by third-generation agent Angelina Giambri, who conducts Medicare education events at community centers including the Fred Lippman Multi-Purpose Center and the Armory Community Center in Hollywood. Nicolete Giambri serves the Plano area while also contributing to Women Empowering Women for the Next Generation Ministries®.

The Ohio team features specialized expertise including Dr. Azure Miller, PharmD, who brings pharmaceutical knowledge to Medicare planning; Juhyun Lee, who serves the Korean-speaking community; and Linda Bee, CMISTM, a Certified Medicare Insurance SpecialistTM focusing on the DSNP market. Michael Gemperline specializes in Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans for individuals qualifying for both Medicare and Medicaid, while Nica Langdon, a former UnitedHealthcare call center top performer, provides personalized service including home visits by request.

The agency maintains active community involvement through educational seminars, bingo nights, and local events across all three states. This community-focused approach aligns with their mission to make Medicare guidance accessible and understandable for all clients.

With a team of specialized advisors including certified planners, pharmacists, and multilingual agents, Advantage Med Sup is committed to building long-term relationships and providing year-round support to help clients make informed Medicare decisions with confidence.

