Big SHOCKER! Death Penalty Sought For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Amid Trial For Crimes Against Humanity
In a stunning development, Bangladesh prosecutors have demanded the death penalty for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accusing her of corruption and abuse of power. The move has triggered massive political upheaval and protests across Dhaka, deepening divisions in the country's turbulent political landscape. Watch the full report.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment