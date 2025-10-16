Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Big SHOCKER! Death Penalty Sought For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Amid Trial For Crimes Against Humanity


2025-10-16 03:15:21
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

In a stunning development, Bangladesh prosecutors have demanded the death penalty for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accusing her of corruption and abuse of power. The move has triggered massive political upheaval and protests across Dhaka, deepening divisions in the country's turbulent political landscape. Watch the full report.

