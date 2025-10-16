Big SHOCKER! Death Penalty Sought For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Amid Trial For Crimes Against Humanity

In a stunning development, Bangladesh prosecutors have demanded the death penalty for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accusing her of corruption and abuse of power. The move has triggered massive political upheaval and protests across Dhaka, deepening divisions in the country's turbulent political landscape. Watch the full report.

