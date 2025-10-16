JB Hunt Stock In Spotlight After Massive 18% Surge Today: Analysts Hike Price Targets After Q3 Report Top Wall Street Estimates
Shares of JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) soared nearly 18% on Thursday morning after a slew of price target hikes from analysts following the company's upbeat third-quarter (Q3) results.
According to TheFly, analysts pointed to JB Hunt's cost savings drive and the success of its strategic execution amid a soft demand backdrop. In the absence of a worsening cyclical backdrop, analysts raised their earnings expectations for the company going forward.
JB Hunt reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76, compared to analyst expectations of $1.46, according to Stocktwits data. The company reported a revenue of $3.05 billion, compared to the $3.02 billion expected by Wall Street.
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'extremely bullish' territory, surging higher from the previous day. According to Stocktwits data, message volumes have skyrocketed by 1,700% over 24 hours, as of Thursday morning.
Following the Q3 earnings beat, analysts at JPMorgan raised their price target on the stock to $176 from $170, while maintaining an 'Overweight' rating. The firm expects JB Hunt to outperform after the“surprising” Q3 beat, while adding that the company's cost reduction program can improve margins.
Meanwhile, analysts at BMO Capital raised their price target on the stock to $180 from $172, noting that its earnings trajectory has the potential to improve in fiscal year 2026. The firm expects an EPS of $10 to $11 when the freight cycle recovers.
