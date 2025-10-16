AUS Vs IND: 5 Indian Players Who Must Deliver In ODI Series Against Australia

Team India's white-ball tour of Australia, starting October 19, 2025, features a crucial 3-match ODI series. Several players face pressure to justify their selection, prove their form, and cement their places in the squad with strong performances.

Team India will begin the white-ball tour of Australia with a three-match ODI series, starting on October 19. The opening match of the series will take place at Optus Stadium in Perth, followed by Adelaide on October 23 and Sydney on October 25, 2025.

There is much anticipation and excitement around the ODI series as Australia and India are not just rivals but also two cricketing giants who clash often, produce high-intensity contests, record-breaking performances, and moments that define careers. Indian players have traveled to Australia for the first time since the 1-3 five-match series defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and they will look to bounce back strongly in the ODI series before the T20I leg.

The selected players in the Indian squad will be eager to deliver their best in the Australia white-ball tour, but the spotlight will be on certain players who need to prove their mettle in the upcoming ODI series Down Under. Here are five players who will have to show their worth and justify their selection in the squad.

Virat Kohli is all set to feature in the international game for Team India since the Champions Trophy 2025 Final in March. Following retirement from Tests in May this year, the 36-year-old has not played any matches for Team India at the international level for six months. The upcoming ODI series is crucial for the star batter as his performance and form will be closely watched by the selectors to determine whether he can be in long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Playing one format after retiring from T20Is and Tests, Kohli will look to regain his consistency and rhythm in ODIs in the upcoming series against Australia to be in contention for a spot in India's core ODI squad and make a strong statement ahead of the 2027 World Cup. The ace batter has a great ODI record against Australia Down Under, amassing 802 runs, including 3 centuries and 4 fifties, at an average of 47.17 in 18 matches.

India pacer Harshit Rana was included in the ODI and T20I squads for the Australia white-ball tour, but faced criticism for being head coach Gautam Gambhir's favourite. Since November last year, Rana made his debut in all formats of the game for Team India and questioned the rationale behind his selection over senior players like Mohammed Shami. Rana's performance came under scrutiny when he conceded 54 runs against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash.

However, the Delhi and KKR pacer had a good outing in India A's third unofficial ODI against Australia A in Kanpur, wherein he registered figures of 3/61 at an economy rate of 6.65 in 9.1 overs. Harshit Rana's ODI numbers look good with 10 wickets at an average of 20.70 and an economy rate of 5.69 in 5 matches. The upcoming Australia ODI series is to prove his mettle, justify his selection, and cement his place in Team India's pace attack.

Just like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma is also making a comeback to international cricket after six months, with his last appearance in the Indian jersey being in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final against New Zealand in March. Rohit retired from Tests a week before Kohli announced his decision to move on from the longest format. The 38-year-old will only feature in ODI cricket after retiring from T20Is and ODIs.

The upcoming ODI series against Australia will be Rohit Sharma's first appearance after being removed from the ODI captaincy, and his form and performance will be closely watched by the selectors to assess whether he can fit into long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup. The former India captain needs to deliver his best and prove his form in the Australia ODI series. Rohit Sharma has a great ODI record against Australia in Australia, aggregating 990 runs, including 4 centuries and 2 fifties, at an average of 58.23 in 19 matches.

As Hardik Pandya was unavailable for the selection for the white-ball series against Australia due to an injury sustained during the Asia Cup 2025, Nitish Kumar Reddy was added to both ODI and T20I squads as a seaming all-rounder. Visakhapatnam-born cricketer played Tests and T20Is, but is yet to make his debut in ODI cricket.

There was a criticism around his selection to the ODI squad, with experts questioning whether selectors had rushed him to the 50-over format squad, given his limited experience in the format at the international level. Nitish Kumar Reddy needs to prove his all-round credentials by delivering consistent performance with bat and ball to be part of long-term white-ball plans.

With Jasprit Bumrah being rested and Mohammed Shami snubbed due to fitness concerns, Mohammed Siraj is expected to lead India's pace bowling attack in the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Siraj has made his return to the ODI setup after over a year and was not picked for the England ODI series and the Champions Trophy this year.

Making a comeback to the ODI setup after his last appearance in the format in August last year, Mohammed Siraj will be eager to regain his rhythm and re-establish himself as India's strike bowler in the absence of senior pacers. Though the Hyderabad pacer has been exceptional in red-ball cricket, he will aim to translate that form into the 50-over format. In his ODI career, Siraj has picked 71 wickets, including 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer, at an average of 24.04 and an economy rate of 5.18 in 44 matches.