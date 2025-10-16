US Government Shutdown Continues As Senate Rejects Stopgap Funding Bill For 10Th Time
Senate Democrats have maintained that they will not back down from demands that Congress address health care benefits as part of any funding deal.Government shutdown continues
The repeated failure to pass the stopgap bill underscores the ongoing deadlock in Congress, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed and more without a guaranteed paycheck.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune highlighted the consequences: "Every day that goes by, there are more and more Americans who are getting smaller and smaller paychecks," he said, noting that the disruption has caused thousands of flight delays nationwide.Democratic demands on health care
Democrats have made extending Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies a central condition for their support of government funding. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer emphasized the urgency:“The ACA crisis is looming over everyone's head, and yet Republicans seem ready to let people's premiums spike.”Also Read | With thousands of jobs gone, defiant Democrats say they won't be cowed by Trump
Senator Patty Murray, Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, warned of the real-world impact on families: "Families are absolutely panicking about their premiums that are doubling. They are small business owners who are having to think about abandoning the job they love to get employer-sponsored health care elsewhere or just forgoing coverage altogether."
Murray added that widespread departures from health plans could drive premiums higher across the board.Republican position and health care negotiations
Some Republicans have expressed concern about the expiration of ACA tax credits, but consensus on solutions remains limited. House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized the subsidies: "When you subsidize the health care system and you pay insurance companies more, the prices increase."
Senate Majority Leader Thune has insisted that Democrats vote to reopen the government before entering negotiations on health care, stating that discussions over significant changes could take weeks.Also Read | Will military troops be paid during US govt shutdown? Here's what Trump ordered
