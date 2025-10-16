Massive Scuffle Breaks Out Between UAE Fans And Qatar Players After Goal In World Cup Qualifier
The match, played amid high tension, spiralled into chaos after Qatar's Boualem Khouki opened the scoring in the 49th minute. As he celebrated near the UAE supporters, plastic bottles, cups and even sandals were hurled at him and his teammates.Also Read | Qatar Airways' Doha-Hong Kong flight diverted to Ahmedabad. Know why
When Pedro Miguel doubled the lead soon after, he too ran towards the UAE fans, sparking further anger. The situation escalated when a match photographer appeared to throw his shoe at a player and got involved in a scuffle.Watch the video here:
Several fans breached barriers and stormed onto the field, forcing security personnel to step in. In the melee, both sets of players, substitutes, and supporters got caught up, while Qatari fans were also seen throwing objects once play resumed.Also Read | Qatar Airways' Doha-Hong Kong flight diverted to Ahmedabad. Know why
The UAE, who now face a crucial two-legged tie against Iraq followed by an intercontinental play-off to keep their World Cup hopes alive, could face sanctions after the violent scenes.
Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui, formerly with West Ham and Wolves, condemned the clashes.“We have to avoid this kind of situation. These are dangerous things. Football is a sport that should unite people, not divide them,” he said after the match.
UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu admitted the incident involved both sides.“It was not OK, but what can we do?” he remarked.
Qatar's victory sealed their qualification, but the dramatic aftermath has overshadowed the achievement, with governing bodies expected to review the incidents.
