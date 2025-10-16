Earthquake Today: 3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near California's Berkeley

MENAFN - Live Mint) A mild earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale struck near Berkeley, California, on Thursday, October 16, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). No immediate damage or injuries were reported from the 3.1 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake was felt around 9:23 am in the Californian city. The quake, centered about 5 km from Berkeley, was felt in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area.

It was the first noticeable quake since a series of tremors ranging from magnitude 4.3 to 1.0 shook the same area during the week of September 22.

These are the details available so far; more information will be added as it comes in

Separately, a strong earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck West Papua, Indonesia, on Thursday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at 11:57 am (IST) with its epicentre located at latitude 2.26 degrees South and longitude 138.86 degrees East, at a depth of 55 kilometres beneath the surface.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage. Indonesian authorities are closely monitoring the situation, as the region is prone to frequent seismic activity.

Just last week, Indonesia's volcanology agency reported that the Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano in East Nusa Tenggara erupted, sending a towering 10-kilometre-high column of ash into the sky, lit up by flashes of lightning.