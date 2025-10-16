Earthquake Today: 3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near California's Berkeley
The earthquake was felt around 9:23 am in the Californian city. The quake, centered about 5 km from Berkeley, was felt in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area.
It was the first noticeable quake since a series of tremors ranging from magnitude 4.3 to 1.0 shook the same area during the week of September 22.
These are the details available so far; more information will be added as it comes in
Separately, a strong earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck West Papua, Indonesia, on Thursday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The quake occurred at 11:57 am (IST) with its epicentre located at latitude 2.26 degrees South and longitude 138.86 degrees East, at a depth of 55 kilometres beneath the surface.
So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage. Indonesian authorities are closely monitoring the situation, as the region is prone to frequent seismic activity.
Just last week, Indonesia's volcanology agency reported that the Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano in East Nusa Tenggara erupted, sending a towering 10-kilometre-high column of ash into the sky, lit up by flashes of lightning.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment