'Ek Saal Nakami Ki Misaal': BJP On Omar Govt's First Year

BJP Leader Altaf Thakur

Srinagar- The BJP on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) government, terming its first year in office as a year of 'exemplary failure'.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the Abdullah government's one-year reign was“Ek Saal Nakami ki Misaal”, a year of broken promises and mounting public distress.

Thakur accused Abdullah of“fooling” the people of Jammu and Kashmir with a“false manifesto” and hollow assurances.

“Where are the 12 free LPG cylinders, the 10 kilograms of ration per month, the 200 units of free electricity, and the one lakh jobs promised within six months? Not a single commitment has been fulfilled,” Thakur said.

He said while the people are battling skyrocketing prices, power cuts, and unemployment, the NC government is busy with self-praise and PR exercises.