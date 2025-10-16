Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Ek Saal Nakami Ki Misaal': BJP On Omar Govt's First Year

'Ek Saal Nakami Ki Misaal': BJP On Omar Govt's First Year


2025-10-16 03:13:06
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
BJP Leader Altaf Thakur

Srinagar- The BJP on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) government, terming its first year in office as a year of 'exemplary failure'.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the Abdullah government's one-year reign was“Ek Saal Nakami ki Misaal”, a year of broken promises and mounting public distress.

Thakur accused Abdullah of“fooling” the people of Jammu and Kashmir with a“false manifesto” and hollow assurances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Where are the 12 free LPG cylinders, the 10 kilograms of ration per month, the 200 units of free electricity, and the one lakh jobs promised within six months? Not a single commitment has been fulfilled,” Thakur said.

He said while the people are battling skyrocketing prices, power cuts, and unemployment, the NC government is busy with self-praise and PR exercises.

MENAFN16102025000215011059ID1110207882

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search