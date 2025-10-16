Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pediatric Oncology Group Of Ontario (POGO) Opens The Market


2025-10-16 03:10:40
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Lauren Ettin, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Romualdo, Ambassador, Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario (POGO), and their team joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate TMX Ring the Bell in support of POGO. This walking and cycling charity event raises funds for POGO and its mission.


POGO works to ensure that everyone affected by childhood cancer has access to the best care and support. Their goal is to achieve an excellent childhood cancer care system for children, youth, survivors, and their families and healthcare teams, in Ontario and beyond. POGO champions childhood cancer care, and as the collective voice of this community, is the official advisor to Ontario's Ministry of Health on children's cancer control and treatment.

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange

MENAFN16102025004218003983ID1110207839

