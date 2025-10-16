403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|AIDR
|Rocket Doctor AI Inc.
|CRTL
|Critical One Energy Inc.
|Tuesday October 21, 2025
|MAXM
|Maxus Mining Inc.
|MDMA
|Pharmala Biotech Holdings Inc.
|MEC
|Mustang Energy Corp.
|PLUG
|Energy Plug Technologies Corp.
|QQQ
|Questcorp Mining Inc.
|SONA
|Sona Nanotech Inc.
|TOC
|Tocvan Ventures Corp.
|TWOH.X
|Two Hands Corporation
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at #market-on-close.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment