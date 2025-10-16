Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update


2025-10-16 03:10:32
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date
AIDR Rocket Doctor AI Inc.
CRTL Critical One Energy Inc. Tuesday October 21, 2025
MAXM Maxus Mining Inc.
MDMA Pharmala Biotech Holdings Inc.
MEC Mustang Energy Corp.
PLUG Energy Plug Technologies Corp.
QQQ Questcorp Mining Inc.
SONA Sona Nanotech Inc.
TOC Tocvan Ventures Corp.
TWOH.X Two Hands Corporation

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at #market-on-close.

MENAFN16102025004218003983ID1110207828

