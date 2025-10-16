Oysterlink Analysis: Youth Employment In Leisure And Hospitality Sees Slight Dip In 2025
|July
|Total Employed Youth (16-24)
|Employed in Leisure & Hospitality
|Share of Total Youth Employment
|2024
|21,259,000
|5,519,000
|25.9%
|2025
|21,116,000
|5,359,000
|25.4%
Why the Drop in Youth Hospitality Jobs Matters
Leisure and hospitality has long been a major entry point for young workers, offering first jobs and critical experience in customer service, teamwork, and leadership. A reduction in youth participation may create hiring challenges for restaurants, hotels, and bars already facing high turnover rates.
With nearly 1 in 4 young workers historically employed in hospitality, a shrinking youth workforce could signal more pressure on employers to improve retention strategies, pay, and working conditions. For an industry built on people and service, adapting to these shifts is key to staying competitive.
About OysterLink
OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals with over 400,000 monthly visitors. OysterLink connects talent with opportunities across the U.S., including the top server jobs in New York City or bartender jobs in Los Angeles.
The platform also offers trend reports, expert insights, and interviews with leaders in hospitality. To explore more data-driven insights or post a job that works for today's talent, visit .
