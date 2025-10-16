Krown Technologies & Quantum Emotion Light Up Times Square With Joint Marketing Launch For Qastle

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Monroe, Louisiana & Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Krown Technologies, Inc. ("Krown Network") and Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) today announced the official launch of a joint marketing campaign for Qastle, the world's first quantum-secured hot wallet, with an electrifying presence in Times Square, New York City.







Qastle Jumbotron

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The campaign will begin October 26th, 2025, and features a long-term jumbotron video advertisement at the iconic 1500 Broadway Spectacular, a double-sided, high-definition LED screen located at the northeast corner of 1500 Broadway & West 43rd Street. This premier location places Qastle's debut alongside the Nasdaq jumbotron and directly adjacent to where the world watches the New Year's Eve Ball Drop, ensuring unmatched visibility during the 2025 holiday season.

Unprecedented Reach Across Key Holiday Milestones

The 56' wide by 29' high display spans 1,624 square feet of viewing space, airing Qastle's campaign 20 hours daily (6 AM - 2 AM) over a 92-day period. This schedule guarantees at least 7,360 total airings, with new weekly creative swaps and bonus airtime during October 2025.

The run strategically covers Veterans Day, the 99th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Christmas, and the globally televised New Year's Eve Ball Drop 2025, ensuring Qastle captures attention during the most high-traffic events of the year.

James K. Stephens, Founder & CEO of Krown Technologies, Inc., commented:

"Launching Qastle in the heart of Times Square is symbolic of our mission: making quantum-secure digital asset protection accessible to the entire world. Being featured beside Nasdaq and the New Year's Eve Ball Drop places Krown and Quantum eMotion on one of the most-watched stages on the planet."

Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion, added:

"Qastle represents a groundbreaking leap in wallet security, powered by our QRNG2 quantum technology. This Times Square debut marks the beginning of an aggressive joint marketing strategy to scale awareness globally, ensuring millions recognize Quantum eMotion and Krown as leaders in quantum-safe blockchain solutions."

About Krown Technologies, Inc.

Krown Technologies, Inc. is the developer of the Camelot Ecosystem, the world's largest and most rewarding blockchain ecosystem. Powered by its proprietary Layer-1 Proof-of-Stake blockchain, Krown integrates more than 30 utilities across decentralized finance, AI, NFTs, payments, gaming, and quantum-secured services. Headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana, Krown Technologies builds next-generation innovations to secure and expand the future of digital finance.

Website:

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

Quantum eMotion Corp. (QeM) (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) is a Canadian-based advanced technology company focused on the development and commercialization of quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions. Leveraging its patented Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG2) technology, QeM delivers true randomness for encryption, blockchain, and cybersecurity applications. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, QeM is pioneering the foundation of a post-quantum secure digital future.

Website: