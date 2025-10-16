El Salvador Emerges As A Prime Investment Destination With Historic Public Safety Gains And Bold Institutional Reforms

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Salvador, El Salvador--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - El Salvador is consolidating its position as a prime investment destination. In 2025, it recorded a remarkable surge in foreign direct investment (FDI) and offered a business environment strengthened by macroeconomic reform, regulatory efficiency, and historic advances in public safety.

To build on this momentum, Invest in El Salvador, the country's promotional agency, will lead a U.S. roadshow this month, with stops in Texas and California. The roadshow will open with an executive investor briefing in Austin, Texas, on October 30, 2025 . The session will outline the country's investment climate and incentive framework and showcase success stories from international firms already thriving in El Salvador, followed by networking. To attend the session, please RSVP by emailing...

The delegation will engage institutional and corporate investors through targeted one-on-one meetings to present sector-specific opportunities in manufacturing, logistics, fintech, semiconductors, pharma supply chains, tourism, and real estate, as well as the streamlined legal and fiscal frameworks supporting long-term investment.

Key Highlights



Historic Q1 Inflows: With US$322 million in FDI in Q1 2025-a 64.8% year-over-year increase, capital inflows reached their highest level since Q1 2018 (Local Press quoting Banco Central de Reserva de El Salvador ).

International recognition: In mid-2025, the IMF Executive Board completed the first review of El Salvador's US$1.4 billion Extended Fund Facility, unlocking additional disbursements and affirming compliance with program goals on fiscal stability, transparency, and governance (IMF ). The World Bank also approved financing in July 2025 to strengthen fiscal sustainability, disaster resilience, and productivity growth (World Bank ).

Robust Public safety: In 2024, the country recorded 114 homicides-one of the lowest rates in Latin America (1.9 per 100,000 people). Over the past decade, the homicide rate has declined by more than 98%, reflecting decisive action against organized crime and a transformation of the security environment (AP News ).

Strengthened Business Regulatory Environment: Invest in El Salvador, continues to advance economic modernization, with regulatory enhancements and investor protections that support long-term project planning.

Improved Investment Climate



Recent reforms include new fiscal sustainability laws, streamlined procurement, and targeted sector incentives.



The National Trade Facilitation Committee adopted a 2025 action plan to expand efficiency in cross-border trade (State Department Investment Climate Statement ). Expansion of free-trade zones and enhanced investment protection frameworks are driving competitiveness.

"With historic advances in security and landmark macro reforms, El Salvador offers one of the safest and most stable environments for investment in the hemisphere. Our U.S. roadshow will showcase concrete opportunities available today and why international investors are choosing El Salvador now," said Rodrigo Ayala , President of Invest in El Salvador .

Looking Ahead

With unmatched security gains and reforms endorsed by global institutions, El Salvador stands as a ready destination for investors seeking stability and growth in Central America.

About Invest in El Salvador

Invest in El Salvador is the country's national investment and export promotion agency. It provides professional assistance to investors and exporters, offering aftercare, regulatory guidance, and tailored support to companies expanding in El Salvador's favorable business environment.