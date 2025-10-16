Emergency Power Cuts Introduced Across Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by NEC Ukrenergo on Facebook.

"Due to the difficult situation in the power system, emergency power cuts have been introduced in all regions of Ukraine. Power restriction schedules for industrial consumers will also remain in effect in all regions until the end of the current day," the statement said.

Tomorrow, October 17, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., power restriction schedules for industry are planned throughout the country.

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and nine regions – Ukrenergo

In the Chernihiv region, the distribution system operator (oblenergo) is currently applying three rounds of hourly power cuts.

As reported, starting at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, power restriction schedules for industrial consumers were implemented in all regions of Ukraine