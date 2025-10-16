Trump And Putin Talk On Phone
Trump confirmed in his post that he is currently talking to Putin and that the conversation is ongoing.
"I am speaking to President Putin now. The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion. Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump stated.
As reported by Ukrinform, Axios previously announced, citing a source, that Trump would hold a telephone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.Read also: Russia continues to recruit North Korean soldiers to support operations in Sumy region – General Staff
The conversation is taking place a day before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to visit the White House and meet with Donald Trump. According to Zelensky, he wants to propose several steps that will contribute to achieving peace and discuss their order.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment