Trump And Putin Talk On Phone

2025-10-16 03:08:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He wrote about this on his social network, Truth Social, Ukrinform reports.

Trump confirmed in his post that he is currently talking to Putin and that the conversation is ongoing.

"I am speaking to President Putin now. The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion. Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, Axios previously announced, citing a source, that Trump would hold a telephone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

Read also: Russia continues to recruit North Korean soldiers to support operations in Sumy region – General Staff

The conversation is taking place a day before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to visit the White House and meet with Donald Trump. According to Zelensky, he wants to propose several steps that will contribute to achieving peace and discuss their order.

