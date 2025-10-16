Reparations Loan Should Become Key Financing Instrument For Ukraine In 2026 Marchenko
Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, finance ministers and central bank governors of the G7 member states, as well as representatives of the IMF, the World Bank, and the European Commission attended the event.
"Domestic revenue of the state budget is growing. In 2025 budget expenditures covered by the state's own revenue increased by 11% compared to 2024. Tax revenue shows a positive dynamic and is expected to reach approximately 37.2% of GDP in 2026," Marchenko said.
At the same time, the unmet requirement of external financing in 2026-2027 amounts to about $60 billion.
The minister expressed gratitude to the European Commission for the initiative to create the reparations loan mechanism and stressed that this tool should be unconditional and flexible in determining the funding direction.Read also: Kallas says only Ukraine should decide how to use 'reparations loan'
The G7 meeting participants expressed their willingness to cooperate in search of solutions to support Ukraine and noted the efforts of the Ministry of Finance in maintaining macro-financial stability and implementing reforms.
As Ukrinform reported, in 2026-2027, Ukraine will need approximately $60 billion in external funds to cover the budget deficit and support the energy sector, which continues to suffer from Russian attacks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment