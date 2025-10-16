Reparations Loan Should Become Key Financing Instrument For Ukraine In 2026 Marchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said this at a meeting of the G7 financial bloc in Washington, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, finance ministers and central bank governors of the G7 member states, as well as representatives of the IMF, the World Bank, and the European Commission attended the event.

"Domestic revenue of the state budget is growing. In 2025 budget expenditures covered by the state's own revenue increased by 11% compared to 2024. Tax revenue shows a positive dynamic and is expected to reach approximately 37.2% of GDP in 2026," Marchenko said.

At the same time, the unmet requirement of external financing in 2026-2027 amounts to about $60 billion.

The minister expressed gratitude to the European Commission for the initiative to create the reparations loan mechanism and stressed that this tool should be unconditional and flexible in determining the funding direction.

The G7 meeting participants expressed their willingness to cooperate in search of solutions to support Ukraine and noted the efforts of the Ministry of Finance in maintaining macro-financial stability and implementing reforms.

As Ukrinform reported, in 2026-2027, Ukraine will need approximately $60 billion in external funds to cover the budget deficit and support the energy sector, which continues to suffer from Russian attacks.