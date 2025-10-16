PASHA Bank Records Growth In Total Assets (UPDATE)
Speaking at a press conference on the results of the first half of 2025, Suleymanov articulated that the bank's asset portfolio experienced an uptick of 8.9 percent relative to the corresponding timeframe of the preceding fiscal year.
"In the first six months of the current year, PASHA Bank's loan portfolio amounted to 3.4 billion manat ($2 billion). The bank loans' 43.1 percent was directed to the trade and services sector, 13.7 percent -individuals, 12.3 percent - the transport and telecommunications sector, 9.7 percent - the energy sector, and 8.1 percent - the processing industry. The share of other sectors, including construction, agriculture, and non-bank credit organizations (NBCOs), makes up around 13 percent", he explained.
Suleymanov added that the share of loans issued to clients in the bank's total assets was 37.1 percent, down from 40.8 percent at the end of 2024.
According to him, by currency breakdown, 2.19 billion manat ($1.3 billion) worth of loans were issued in manat, while 1.24 billion manat ($734 million) - in foreign currency, and the share of foreign currency loans decreased by 4.2 percent.
"The total volume of loans provided through the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund amounted to 407.4 million manat ($240 million). Of this, 237.8 million manat ($140 million) was allocated through the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, and 161.6 million manat ($95 million) through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund. In terms of loan portfolio quality, 53.5 percent of loans were classified as Stage 1 (high quality), 12.8 percent as Stage 2, and 4.5 percent as Stage 3 (risky)," he added.
