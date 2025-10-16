President Ilham Aliyev Heading Azerbaijan's Shift Into Regional Political Hub - Analyst

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has become the pivotal political center of the region​ under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"October 15 marks a significant turning point in the political history of independent Azerbaijan - it was on this day in 2003 that President Ilham Aliyev was first elected head of state. Over the years, Azerbaijan has experienced radical changes both domestically and internationally, formed a new economic model, restored its military and diplomatic power, and become a leading political center in the region.

Under his leadership, the Azerbaijani statehood has entered a new stage, built on stability, development, and national values. Elected as President in 2003 with the trust of the people, Ilham Aliyev's strategic course has evolved in line with the demands of the modern era. Over the past 22 years, the country has been completely reborn not only economically, but also politically and militarily.

Today, Azerbaijan has become an influential actor on the global stage, firmly protecting its national interests through sovereign decisions, and playing a decisive role in the security and stability of the region. All these achievements are rooted in farsighted policy, wise governance, and iron will - the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev," the analyst said.

According to him, when President Ilham Aliyev came to power in 2003, the main task ahead was to preserve stability, ensure economic revival, and improve the welfare of the people. To achieve these goals, he established a flexible, modern, and national interest–oriented governance model.

"Fundamental reforms were carried out in the system of public administration, and electronic government and digital services were introduced. For example, the ASAN Service model has been recognized not only in Azerbaijan but also internationally as an exemplary initiative.

At the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, principles of transparency and accountability in social governance were reinforced. Most importantly, President Ilham Aliyev turned the concept of 'a state that works for the people' into a reality.

Under his leadership, state-citizen relations became not merely an administrative mechanism but a system built on mutual trust and responsibility. Political stability and public solidarity have been Azerbaijan's greatest advantage over these 22 years. This stability has served as the foundation of development, a guarantee of economic growth, and international credibility.

President Ilham Aliyev introduced a new philosophy in the field of economy: smart resource management and transition to the economy of the future. Under his leadership, oil revenues were directed toward social welfare, infrastructure, and the development of the non-oil sector.

As a result of this policy, Azerbaijan ensured its economic independence in a short time. Over the past 20 years, gross domestic product has increased multiple times, the poverty rate has dropped from 50 percent to five percent, and public debt has been kept at a low level," he explained.

Garayev pointed out that one of the biggest feathers in Azerbaijan's cap is its savvy energy diplomacy. Projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipelines, the Southern Gas Corridor, and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline have transformed Azerbaijan's economic map. These projects have put the country in the driver's seat when it comes to Europe's energy security.

At the same time, he explained, President Ilham Aliyev initiated a renewable energy policy and declared Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur as a green energy zone. Solar, wind, and hydro energy projects are shaping Azerbaijan's energy future. This strategy is a clear example of a modern approach both environmentally and economically.

"Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has also formed a fully independent position in international politics. The country didn't become part of any bloc nor fell under the influence of other states. This is the essence of Azerbaijan's sovereign foreign policy. Azerbaijan is distinguished by its active participation in international organizations.

During its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement from 2019 to 2023, the country acted as a defender of global justice, multilateralism, and humanitarian values. President Ilham Aliyev initiated humanitarian aid for developing countries during the pandemic - a step that demonstrated Azerbaijan's leadership role in global solidarity.

Azerbaijan's role in the Organization of Turkic States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the United Nations platform has been growing year by year. Thanks to a balanced policy, President Ilham Aliyev has maintained mutually beneficial relations with both the West and the East. Today, Baku has become a key center for dialogue on energy, transportation, and security issues," he said.

The political analyst emphasized that one of the main directions in President Ilham Aliyev's governance has been defense and army building.

"Since 2003, he began to systematically strengthen Azerbaijan's military potential. This was not only about arming and technically modernizing the army - it was the formation of a strategic concept to protect the national spirit, the will for freedom, and state independence. Over the years, Azerbaijan has built close military cooperation with allies such as Israel, Türkiye, Pakistan, and others. With the establishment of the Ministry of Defense Industry, the country began producing its own weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles, and armored equipment. At the same time, public trust in the army was restored. Soldiers and officers were no longer just military personnel - they became a source of pride for the people. President Ilham Aliyev personally visited military units, monitored combat readiness, and boosted the morale of the army.

The logical outcome of all this was the Second Karabakh War that began on September 27, 2020. In 44 days, the Azerbaijani people united around their head of state like a steel fist. President Ilham Aliyev acted both as Supreme Commander-in-Chief and as a leader on the diplomatic front. During the war, each of his speeches uplifted the nation's spirit and conveyed Azerbaijan's just cause to the world. This war was not merely a clash of armies - it was a nation's struggle to end 30 years of injustice. President Ilham Aliyev's declaration 'Karabakh is Azerbaijan!' went down in history and turned into reality 44 days later. The Azerbaijani Army took control of the heights of Shusha - this was not just a military tactic but a triumph of national will. When President Ilham Aliyev announced Victory Day to the nation, he had already opened a new page in Azerbaijan's history.

However, the process did not end there. The local anti-terror measures carried out in September 2023 fully restored Azerbaijan's sovereignty. With the establishment of law and order, separatism in Karabakh was brought to an end. This was the culmination of President Ilham Aliyev's 20-year strategic plan - a state policy implemented gradually, decisively, and in stages. President Ilham Aliyev's leadership manifested itself at military, political, and moral levels during this period. He not only liberated territory but also restored the people's confidence, dignity, and the foundation of state sovereignty," Garayev said.

The political analyst noted that immediately after the Second Karabakh War, President Ilham Aliyev moved Azerbaijan's regional stability and cooperation policy to a new stage. Despite achieving victory in the war, official Baku openly demonstrated its intention to build a sustainable security architecture in the region by offering a peace agenda to Armenia. This was an indication of both political maturity and farsighted leadership. Although the Armenian side initially responded ambiguously and sluggishly to these proposals, President Ilham Aliyev's consistent and principled policy led the process to progress in a logical direction. Azerbaijan proposed five key principles for the peace agreement.

"On August 8, 2025, with the participation of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration. Additionally, the foreign ministers of both countries initialed the text of the peace agreement. This event marked the beginning of a new historical phase in the South Caucasus and further strengthened Azerbaijan's role as a regional leader.

This achievement once again demonstrated that the path to peace also requires strength and determination. Due to President Ilham Aliyev's strategic foresight, diplomatic flexibility, and political stability, Armenia was not only forced to abandon its destructive policies but also compelled to accept Azerbaijan's conditions. Thus, while the victory of 2020 began as a military triumph, it was concluded with a diplomatic triumph in 2025 - the logical outcome of President Ilham Aliyev's statehood philosophy and policy based on national interests," he said.

At the same time, according to the analyst, after the Second Karabakh War, President Ilham Aliyev set a new, perhaps more complex and responsible, task for himself - the restoration of life in the liberated territories and the implementation of the 'Great Return'.

"Since 2021, the reconstruction process in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur has begun at an unprecedented pace. In a short time, Fuzuli International Airport was commissioned - symbolizing the first sign of rebuilding in the liberated territories. Then Zangilan and Lachin airports were also opened, revitalizing the region's economic and logistical connections.

New roads, bridges, electric and gas lines, water reservoirs, and 'smart city' and 'smart village' projects are being implemented one after another. The first resettlement process began in Aghali village, becoming the first real example of return to Karabakh after 30 years. Each time President Ilham Aliyev visits the region, he meets with citizens, launches new projects, and personally oversees every step.

The restoration of Karabakh is not just a physical infrastructure project - it's also a program of national and spiritual revival. Here, freedom, justice, and development converge. The 'Great Return' program implemented by the state envisions the creation of new economic zones in the liberated areas, the revival of agricultural and tourism potential, and the restoration of cultural heritage.

Green Energy, Smart City, and Sustainable Agriculture projects are being implemented in the nation's Khankendi, Shusha, Fuzuli, Aghdam, Jabrayil, and Zangilan territories. At the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, all infrastructures in these territories are being built using modern technologies - solar energy panels, smart management systems, and principles of environmental sustainability are being applied.

The role of culture in the restoration process is also important. Shusha is being restored as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. Historical monuments, mosques, mausoleums, and museums are being revived. The declaration of 2022 as the 'Year of Shusha' showcased the cultural dimension of this mission to the world. At the same time, the restoration of Karabakh has become a symbol of social justice and national unity. Every family that returns here, every house that is rebuilt, every tree that is planted carries a message to the future generations of Azerbaijan: this land is now eternally Azerbaijani," he said.

Garayev emphasized that today, the Karabakh region is not only being rebuilt, but also being reborn. With new roads, airports, technoparks, educational institutions, and cultural centers, modern life is being established here.

"President Ilham Aliyev has embraced this process as a personal mission. His visits to Karabakh are not only business-related but also spiritual journeys - during each visit, he meets with families of martyrs, opens new buildings, and oversees the restoration of villages. Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur are not merely being returned to their previous state - they are being transformed into the most developed regions of Azerbaijan. This is now a reality. Karabakh is not just a region – it's a symbol of Azerbaijan's revival, the brightest result of 22 years of leadership," Garayev said.

The analyst pointed out that, thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan has also become one of Eurasia's key transportation hubs.

"The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the North–South and East–West transport corridors, as well as the Zangezur corridor, have elevated our country's transit potential to a new level. These projects are changing not only the economic map of the region but also its geopolitical realities. The Zangezur corridor is of particular strategic importance – it acts as a unifying bridge for the Turkic world and as a main artery of Eurasian integration. President Ilham Aliyev's initiatives in this direction have strengthened Azerbaijan's role as a geo-economic center," he announced.

Garayev emphasized that the 22-year period of President Ilham Aliyev's leadership is a chronicle of Azerbaijan's rise.

"During these years, Azerbaijani statehood has passed all tests, determined its own path, and is confidently moving towards the future. President Ilham Aliyev has not only restored historical justice but also opened new horizons of development for his people. Under his leadership, Azerbaijan is now not only a regional but also a significant global political player.

Today, Azerbaijan's name is associated with stability, strength, and pride. All of this is the result of a visionary leader's policy, the support of the people, and national unity. Azerbaijan's 22-year history of advancement once again proves that the future of a state is determined by the vision of its leader and the unity of its people. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is advancing confidently, decisively, and proudly on this path," the analyst added.