Network Automation Market Growing Trends, Outlook, Advance Technology, Opportunities And Forecast 2030

"Cisco (US), IBM (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), VMware (US), Arista Networks (US), Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Extreme Networks (US), Fujitsu (Japan)."Network Automation Market by Network Automation Type (Orchestration Automation, Provisioning Automation, Script-driven Network Automation, Intelligent Network Automation, IBN Automation, Network Security Automation) - Global Forecast to 2030.

The global network automation market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from USD 7.88 billion in 2025 to USD 12.38 billion by 2030. Due to the increasing complexity of enterprise networks brought about by the use of multi-cloud, hybrid infrastructures, the expansion of the Internet of Things, and edge computing, the market for network automation is expanding significantly. Because businesses are under pressure to cut expenses and increase operational efficiency, automation is crucial for quicker provisioning, fewer human errors, and better use of resources. Since SDN, NFV, and intent-based networking necessitate programmability and large-scale policy enforcement, their widespread adoption is further speeding up automation.

Based on network automation type, the intelligent network automation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Intelligent network automation leverages advanced software, machine learning, and analytics to optimize network operations in real-time. Unlike manual or script-driven approaches, this automation type can predict network issues, recommend optimal configurations, and dynamically adjust resources to improve performance. It enables proactive network management, enhances service reliability, and reduces operational complexity. With growing adoption of AI and software-defined networking (SDN), intelligent network automation is becoming a key driver of efficiency in modern enterprise and service provider networks.

Based on end user, the enterprises segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Enterprises dominate the network automation market, with a large adoption of solutions to manage increasingly complex and hybrid IT environments. The growing use of multi-cloud architectures, IoT devices, edge computing, and distributed networks has rendered manual network management inefficient and prone to errors. Network automation enables enterprises to streamline operations, reduce costs, enforce policies consistently, and improve network performance and security. Leveraging SDN, intent-based networking, and AI-driven analytics, enterprises can achieve faster provisioning, predictive maintenance, and enhanced operational visibility. Adoption spans multiple enterprises, including BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy & utilities, and government, where automation supports digital transformation initiatives, improves service delivery, and ensures scalability to meet evolving business demands.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The network automation market in Asia Pacific is experiencing strong double-digit growth, underpinned by large-scale 5G deployments, rapid cloud and edge adoption, and government-backed digital transformation initiatives across major economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. China remains the largest market, driven by aggressive investments in telcos and cloud services, while India is emerging as the fastest-growing market, fueled by private 5G pilots and enterprise modernization efforts. Organizations across the telecom, manufacturing, finance, and government sectors are increasingly embracing automation to reduce operational costs, minimize human errors, and expedite service provisioning, particularly in hybrid and virtualized environments. Key technology trends shaping the market include intent-based networking, software-defined networking and virtualization, zero-touch provisioning, and AI-enabled closed-loop automation, all of which support the scaling of complex, multi-vendor infrastructures.

Unique Features in the Network Automation Market

The Network Automation Market is evolving rapidly as enterprises aim to enhance network performance, reduce human error, and accelerate digital transformation. One of its most unique features is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into automation platforms. These technologies enable predictive analytics, anomaly detection, and intelligent decision-making, allowing networks to self-heal and self-optimize without human intervention.

Another distinctive feature is the adoption of intent-based networking (IBN), where the system automatically translates business intents into network configurations and policies. This capability simplifies complex network operations, enhances agility, and ensures that the network dynamically aligns with organizational objectives in real time.

The rise of multi-domain and multi-vendor automation is also a defining characteristic. Network automation solutions today are designed to operate seamlessly across hybrid environments-spanning data centers, cloud, and edge networks-while maintaining interoperability between various vendors and technologies. This flexibility empowers enterprises to unify management across diverse infrastructures.

Additionally, the market is witnessing the emergence of low-code and no-code automation platforms, which allow network administrators to automate workflows and deploy changes with minimal programming expertise. This democratization of automation enhances accessibility and speeds up network modernization.

Major Highlights of the Network Automation Market

The Network Automation Market is experiencing substantial growth driven by the increasing complexity of modern IT infrastructures and the need for agility in managing hybrid networks. One of the major highlights is the surge in demand for AI- and ML-powered automation tools, which enable predictive network management, intelligent troubleshooting, and real-time optimization. Organizations are increasingly adopting these technologies to enhance operational efficiency and minimize downtime.

Another key highlight is the rapid adoption of intent-based networking (IBN), which transforms how networks are managed by automating configuration, provisioning, and assurance based on high-level business intents. This shift helps enterprises align network behavior with strategic objectives while reducing manual intervention and configuration errors.

The integration of cloud and edge networks has also become a major growth driver. Network automation solutions now support hybrid and multi-cloud environments, enabling consistent policy enforcement, seamless orchestration, and unified management across distributed systems. This flexibility is crucial as businesses expand their digital ecosystems.

A significant market highlight is the rise in demand from service providers and large enterprises. Telecom operators, data center providers, and IT companies are heavily investing in automation to manage large-scale networks efficiently, reduce OPEX, and accelerate service delivery.

Top Companies in the Network Automation Market

Various globally established players, such as Cisco (US), IBM (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), VMware (US), Arista Networks (US), Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Extreme Networks (US), and Fujitsu (Japan) dominate the market. These players are focused on creating new alliances and relationships. Major firms have employed various tactics to enhance their market dominance, including partnerships, contracts, mergers and acquisitions, and the introduction of new products.

Cisco

Cisco is a global leader in the network automation market, leveraging its dominance in enterprise networking, cloud, and telecom infrastructure to deliver automation across multiple domains. Its automation strategy is anchored in the Cisco Networking Cloud and Cisco DNA Center, which provide centralized, AI-powered management for campus, branch, and data center networks with capabilities such as intent-based networking, zero-touch provisioning, policy automation, and closed-loop assurance. Cisco's Catalyst Center enables enterprises to design, configure, and optimize networks through templates, AI-driven insights, and automated security enforcement. In the wide-area networking domain, Cisco integrates automation into Cisco SD-WAN for policy-based orchestration, application-aware routing, and simplified multi-cloud connectivity. For service providers, Cisco's Crosswork Network Automation Suite delivers lifecycle automation, traffic engineering, and predictive analytics across IP and optical layers, helping carriers deploy and manage large-scale 5G and multi-vendor networks. The company also embeds automation into its security portfolio through Cisco SecureX and integrates AI/ML for anomaly detection and predictive analytics, thereby reducing the need for manual interventions. With acquisitions such as ThousandEyes and Viptela, Cisco has strengthened its automation and visibility capabilities. Overall, Cisco differentiates itself through its breadth of intent-based AI-driven automation solutions across enterprise, cloud, and service provider environments, positioning it as one of the most influential vendors driving end-to-end network automation.

HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a global edge-to-cloud company formed in 2015 following the split of Hewlett-Packard. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) plays a significant role in the network automation market through its edge-to-cloud and AI-driven networking capabilities. Its Aruba Networking Central platform provides cloud-native, AI-powered automation for wired, wireless, and SD-WAN networks, enabling zero-touch provisioning, configuration, performance monitoring, and closed-loop troubleshooting. Delivered both as SaaS and through HPE GreenLake Network-as-a-Service, it aligns with the market shift toward subscription-based IT consumption. In the telecom space, HPE extends automation into Telco Core and RAN Automation, offering intent-based orchestration and AI-assisted assurance for multi-vendor 4G/5G networks. Strategic acquisitions, like Aruba Networks, Silver Peak, and most recently Juniper Networks, have strengthened HPE's automation portfolio, unifying Aruba's edge strengths with Juniper's Mist AI and carrier-grade routing to deliver end-to-end, intent-driven automation. This positions HPE as a strong competitor to Cisco, Huawei, IBM, Nokia, and other players, with a differentiated focus on AI-powered, multi-vendor, edge-to-core network automation.