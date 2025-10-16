AI In Precision Medicine Market Forecast To Reach USD 16.21 Billion By 2030, Driven By Genomics, Cloud Software & Service Uptake

MENAFN - GetNews)



Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on AI in Precision Medicine Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction:

The AI in precision medicine market size commands a value of USD 6.49 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach USD 16.21 billion by 2030, advancing at a 20.01% CAGR, reflecting strong confidence in machine learning and data-driven care models. The forecast period sees a compound annual growth rate that validates optimism around AI's role in patient stratification, targeted therapy selection, and clinical decision support.

Precision medicine, which centers on customizing care based on individual genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors, is increasingly enabled by AI algorithms that sift through large, complex biomedical datasets. As more biobanks, electronic health record networks, and genomic sequencing projects scale, demand is rising for AI platforms that can translate raw data into actionable insights.

Key Trends in the AI in Precision Medicine Market

Deep Learning Holds Lead, NLP Gaining Traction

Within the ai in precision medicine market, deep learning currently captures the largest share among AI technologies, owing to its strength in pattern recognition across genomic, imaging, and multi-omic data. Meanwhile, natural language processing (NLP) is forecast to register one of the fastest growth rates as clinical narratives, pathology reports, and EHR text are integrated into decision support models. As developers enrich multimodal pipelines, the balance between structured omics data and unstructured text will become a sweet spot.

Software Dominance, Services Support Growth

The software component drives a major share of the ai in precision medicine market share, reflecting demand for platforms, analytics engines, and subscription models. Concurrently, services (integration, validation, consulting) are growing at a higher relative rate, as health systems and research groups require help deploying AI, meeting regulatory demands, and integrating with existing infrastructure.

Oncology Leads Therapeutic Use Cases

Among therapeutic applications, oncology remains the dominant segment, accounting for a significant fraction of the ai in precision medicine market size today. AI models assist in biomarker discovery, therapy matching, tumor evolution forecasting, and resistance prediction. Emerging segments such as respiratory diseases are expected to see high growth, combining imaging, spirometry, genomic, and wearable inputs to offer more precise management of COPD, asthma, and interstitial lung disease.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Market Segmentation in the AI in Precision Medicine Market

To understand value flows and investment priorities, the ai in precision medicine market can be segmented by several key dimensions:

By Component

Software

Services

Hardware

By Technology

Deep Learning

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Processing

By Therapeutic Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Respiratory

Other Therapeutic Applications

By Geography / Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle east&Africa

Key Players in the AI in Precision Medicine Market

IBM Corp.

Google (Alphabet incl. DeepMind)

NVIDIA Corporation

Tempus AI

Illumina Inc.

Explore more insights on ai in precision medicine market competitive landscape:

Conclusion

As the ai in precision medicine market gains momentum, stakeholders across healthcare, biotech, diagnostics, and health IT must position strategically. Growth is underpinned by increasing availability of genomic and clinical data, demand for more tailored interventions, and the maturation of AI technologies such as deep learning and NLP. The ai in precision medicine market growth hinges on translating algorithmic outputs into real-world care decisions, while preserving patient privacy and regulatory trust.

Related Reports

Personalized Medicine Bioinformatics Market: The Personalized Medicine Bioinformatics Market is Segmented by Technology (Gene Sequencing, Pharmacogenomics, and More), Application (Genomics, Proteomics, and More), End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Diagnostics Laboratories, Hospitals & Academic Medical Centers, and More), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and More).

Precision Medicine Software Market: The Precision Medicine Software Market Report is Segmented by Delivery Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), End-User (Healthcare Providers, Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies), Application (Oncology, Pharmacogenomics, Rare Diseases, Other Applications), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact: