Egypt Oil And Gas Market To Reach USD 10.51 Billion By 2030, Driven By Onshore Expansion And Natural Gas Demand, Mordor Intelligence

"Egypt Oil and Gas Market"According to Mordor Intelligence, Egypt Oil and Gas Market Size, Share & Trends Forecast 2025-2030," offers an in-depth analysis of the regional dynamics shaping this rapidly evolving industry.

The Egypt oil and gas market is on track to reach a valuation of USD 7.54 billion by 2025, with expectations to grow further to USD 10.51 billion by 2030. This growth is supported by a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.87% during the forecast period. As one of North Africa's most resource-rich nations, Egypt continues to strengthen its position as a regional energy hub, leveraging its strategic location, existing infrastructure, and increasing domestic demand.

Key Trends Shaping the Egypt Oil and Gas Market

Natural Gas Takes Center Stage

Natural gas remains a central pillar of Egypt's energy strategy. The country has made significant discoveries in recent years, including the Zohr gas field, which has helped Egypt regain self-sufficiency in gas and resume exports. The government's focus on gas monetization through liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and pipeline exports to neighboring countries is a key trend driving market momentum.

Onshore Projects Dominate New Developments

While offshore exploration garners attention, onshore oil and gas projects continue to account for a significant share of Egypt's production. The accessibility and lower operational costs of onshore fields make them attractive for both domestic and international operators. This trend is expected to persist, especially in the Western Desert and Nile Delta regions.

Government Policy and Licensing Rounds

Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has been proactive in launching licensing rounds to attract global players. The introduction of more flexible production-sharing agreements and digital bidding platforms has improved transparency and investor confidence. These policy shifts are helping to unlock new reserves and revitalize mature fields.

Infrastructure and Export Capacity

Egypt's existing infrastructure, including the Suez Canal, SUMED pipeline, and LNG terminals at Idku and Damietta, positions it as a key transit and export hub. The country is investing in upgrading its refining and petrochemical facilities to meet domestic demand and increase export potential. These developments are crucial for sustaining long-term growth in the oil and gas sector.

Market Segmentation: Egypt Oil and Gas Market Breakdown

The Egypt oil and gas market is segmented based on location of deployment and product type. Each segment plays a distinct role in shaping the market's overall performance.

By Location of Deployment:



Onshore: Represents the majority of Egypt's oil and gas production. Key regions include the Western Desert and Nile Delta. Offshore: Includes major gas fields like Zohr and North Alexandria. Offshore projects are capital-intensive but offer high potential.

By Product Type:



Crude Oil: Egypt continues to produce crude oil primarily from onshore fields. However, output has been relatively stable in recent years.

Natural Gas: The fastest-growing segment, driven by new discoveries and export opportunities. Other Products: Includes condensates and natural gas liquids (NGLs), which contribute to overall production volumes.

Key Players in the Egypt Oil and Gas Industry



BP plc

Eni SpA

Shell plc

Apache Corp.

Chevron Corp.

TotalEnergies SE

Energean plc

Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. (EGPC)

Dragon Oil

Sinopec

Kuwait Energy Egypt

QatarEnergy

Dana Gas

Petronas

Badr El Din Petroleum (Bapetco)

Agiba Petroleum

Pharaonic Petroleum Co.

Rashpetco

Wintershall Dea

IPR Energy Group INA-Industrija Nafte dd.

These companies benefit from Egypt's favorable investment climate and are instrumental in driving production growth and infrastructure development.

Conclusion: Future Outlook for Egypt's Oil and Gas Sector

Egypt's oil and gas market is set for steady growth through 2025 and beyond, supported by rising natural gas production, ongoing onshore developments, and strategic infrastructure investments. The government's commitment to reforming the sector and attracting foreign investment has created a more competitive and transparent environment.

