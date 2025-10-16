SINOFN Group Wins 2020 National Science And Technology Progress Award

The National Science and Technology Progress Award honors Chinese citizens and organizations that have made creative contributions in technological research, development, and innovation; in the promotion and application of advanced scientific and technological achievements; in advancing high‐tech industrialization; and in completing major scientific and technological projects and plans.

With its landmark achievement -“Key Technological Innovations in Plant Enzyme Bio‐Manufacturing and Industrialization Demonstration” - SINOFN Group was awarded the Second Prize of the China National Light Industry Council Science and Technology Progress Award, one of the most prestigious honors in the light industry sector. This accolade once again showcases SINOFN Group's formidable research and development capabilities.

National Recognition for Scientific Excellence

The China National Light Industry Council Science and Technology Progress Award is approved by the Office of National Science and Technology Awards. It recognizes organizations and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to scientific research, technological innovation and development, the promotion of research achievements, and the industrialization of high‐tech in China's light industry.

As a national ministerial‐level science and technology award, it is regarded as a“medal of honor” within the light industry. Past recipients include leading enterprises such as Haier, Midea, and Yili. In 2021, SINOFN Group joined this distinguished list as a pioneer in China's big health industry and a benchmark in the bio‐targeted functional enzyme sector.

Innovation Driven by User Needs

In recent years, enzyme products have surged in popularity. However, the lack of national standards once left the market fragmented and inconsistent in quality. This changed on July 1, 2019, when the enzyme industry standard - led by the China Bio‐Fermentation Industry Association and approved by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology - was officially implemented.

The new standard set clear requirements for technology, testing methods, and inspection rules, ensuring risk control while promoting the healthy, sustainable development of enzyme products. Behind it lies extensive academic research on enzyme composition and function, as well as valuable insights from industry experts on the production front line.

As one of the companies involved in drafting the new standard, SINOFN Group was quick to act. Guided by the standard, the company pioneered the concept of“targeted functional” enzymes and brought it into industrial production - setting a strong precedent for the industry.

From Award‐Winning Technology to 30+ Functional Products

Leveraging its award‐winning innovation -“Key Technological Innovations in Plant Enzyme Bio‐Manufacturing and Industrialization Demonstration” - SINOFN Group has applied this breakthrough across more than 30 targeted functional enzyme products. These include formulations for:





Intestinal health and digestion



Lung cleansing and antibacterial support



Eye protection and vision care Menstrual regulation and blood nourishment



This portfolio addresses the needs of different family members and usage scenarios, ushering in a new era of functional enzymes.

Leading the Transformation of China's Big Health Industry

For SINOFN Group, innovation is more than a slogan - and winning awards is never a matter of chance. The significance of the China National Light Industry Council Science and Technology Progress Award speaks for itself.

By transforming cutting‐edge research into productive capacity, SINOFN Group is opening new application frontiers, driving the next generation of big health products, and creating flagship innovations that bring health and beauty to families in China and around the world.

