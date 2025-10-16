403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ageas Federal Life Insurance And CSB Bank Forge An Industry First - SME Bancassurance Partnership In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 16th October 2025: Ageas Federal Life Insurance, one of India's leading and fastest growing private life insurers, has announced a strategic SME Bancassurance Partnership with CSB Bank, to expand the reach of life insurance solutions among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Individual entrepreneurs, on a pan India basis.
Backed by the Ageas Group's global expertise in SME Life Insurance, this Strategic Partnership enables CSB Bank and Ageas Federal to serve customers with comprehensive financial solutions that combine credit, savings, and Life insurance. Through this collaboration, customers of CSB Bank, especially the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) can access bespoke life insurance solutions designed to protect and safeguard the individual's business continuity, wealth, and their families' financial security.
CSB Bank, which presently operates 834 branches and 800 ATMs across the country, is steadily transforming into a new-age private sector bank that enables customers to borrow, transact, save, and invest seamlessly. By integrating Ageas Federal's innovative protection offerings within its suite of financial products such as home loans, business loans, and SME credit lines, CSB Bank aims to enable customers to build a comprehensive, protection-led financial journey.
Mr Pralay Mondal, M.D. & CEO, CSB Bank, said: "We are pleased to partner with Ageas Federal Life Insurance to bring comprehensive protection options to our customers. Our bank has always focused on empowering SME customers with flexible and transparent financial services. This collaboration allows customers to integrate credit, savings, and insurance within their banking relationship, supporting long-term financial security."
Mr. Jude Gomes, M.D. & CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, said: "Ageas Federal Life Insurance is redefining the distribution space with innovative, first-in-market and digitally enabled solutions. We are constantly serving and addressing customers' needs more effectively, towards this, our strategic partnership with CSB Bank marks a significant milestone in our Bancassurance growth journey - particularly for the SMEs and individual entrepreneurs in India. By combining CSB Bank's deep-rooted customer trust and strong national presence along with our innovative customer centric solutions, we aim to serve clients with easy and superior insurance experiences. This partnership is a shared commitment towards realising the regulator's vision of Insurance for All."
With India's growing entrepreneurial ecosystem and increasing NRI financial participation, the Ageas Federal - CSB Bancassurance partnership marks an important step in expanding life insurance reach. It ensures that customers, whether running a business, managing overseas income, or planning for family protection, can access integrated financial solutions under one roof.
Together, Ageas Federal Life Insurance and CSB Bank are committed to redefining Bancassurance excellence, empowering customers to plan, protect, and prosper with confidence.
About Ageas Federal Life Insurance
Ageas Federal Life Insurance, one of India's leading private life insurers offers a diverse range of wealth management, protection, and retirement solutions to individual and corporate customers. Ageas Federal Life Insurance Co Ltd is a joint venture of Ageas, a multinational insurance giant based out of Europe and Federal Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks.
Having commenced operations in 2008, Ageas Federal was able to achieve breakeven within just five years; the Company's passion for innovation and growth helped it achieve this feat. Through a nationwide network of 3,770+ branches including partner bank branches, and a sizeable network of advisors, Ageas Federal Life Insurance has achieved presence across the length and breadth of the country. As of March 31, 2025, the Company has issued over 19.71 lakh policies with a sum assured of over INR 27,558 crores. Ageas Federal Life Insurance has total assets under management of over INR 18,956 crore and a robust capital base of over INR 800 crores as of March 31, 2025.
About CSB Bank Limited:
We are one of the oldest private sector banks in India with an existence of over 100 years. While our Bank has a long operating history as a traditional bank, we are currently focusing on implementing strategic changes in business model to function efficiently like a full-service new age private sector bank. We have a strong base in Kerala along with significant presence in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. We offer a wide range of products and services to our customer, with particular focus on SME, Retail, and NRI customers. We deliver our products and services through multiple channels, including 834 branches and 800 ATMs/CRMs (as on 30/06/25) spread across the country and various alternate channels such as debit cards, internet banking, mobile banking, point of sale services and UPI. CSB Bank is listed on both NSE and BSE.
Backed by the Ageas Group's global expertise in SME Life Insurance, this Strategic Partnership enables CSB Bank and Ageas Federal to serve customers with comprehensive financial solutions that combine credit, savings, and Life insurance. Through this collaboration, customers of CSB Bank, especially the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) can access bespoke life insurance solutions designed to protect and safeguard the individual's business continuity, wealth, and their families' financial security.
CSB Bank, which presently operates 834 branches and 800 ATMs across the country, is steadily transforming into a new-age private sector bank that enables customers to borrow, transact, save, and invest seamlessly. By integrating Ageas Federal's innovative protection offerings within its suite of financial products such as home loans, business loans, and SME credit lines, CSB Bank aims to enable customers to build a comprehensive, protection-led financial journey.
Mr Pralay Mondal, M.D. & CEO, CSB Bank, said: "We are pleased to partner with Ageas Federal Life Insurance to bring comprehensive protection options to our customers. Our bank has always focused on empowering SME customers with flexible and transparent financial services. This collaboration allows customers to integrate credit, savings, and insurance within their banking relationship, supporting long-term financial security."
Mr. Jude Gomes, M.D. & CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, said: "Ageas Federal Life Insurance is redefining the distribution space with innovative, first-in-market and digitally enabled solutions. We are constantly serving and addressing customers' needs more effectively, towards this, our strategic partnership with CSB Bank marks a significant milestone in our Bancassurance growth journey - particularly for the SMEs and individual entrepreneurs in India. By combining CSB Bank's deep-rooted customer trust and strong national presence along with our innovative customer centric solutions, we aim to serve clients with easy and superior insurance experiences. This partnership is a shared commitment towards realising the regulator's vision of Insurance for All."
With India's growing entrepreneurial ecosystem and increasing NRI financial participation, the Ageas Federal - CSB Bancassurance partnership marks an important step in expanding life insurance reach. It ensures that customers, whether running a business, managing overseas income, or planning for family protection, can access integrated financial solutions under one roof.
Together, Ageas Federal Life Insurance and CSB Bank are committed to redefining Bancassurance excellence, empowering customers to plan, protect, and prosper with confidence.
About Ageas Federal Life Insurance
Ageas Federal Life Insurance, one of India's leading private life insurers offers a diverse range of wealth management, protection, and retirement solutions to individual and corporate customers. Ageas Federal Life Insurance Co Ltd is a joint venture of Ageas, a multinational insurance giant based out of Europe and Federal Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks.
Having commenced operations in 2008, Ageas Federal was able to achieve breakeven within just five years; the Company's passion for innovation and growth helped it achieve this feat. Through a nationwide network of 3,770+ branches including partner bank branches, and a sizeable network of advisors, Ageas Federal Life Insurance has achieved presence across the length and breadth of the country. As of March 31, 2025, the Company has issued over 19.71 lakh policies with a sum assured of over INR 27,558 crores. Ageas Federal Life Insurance has total assets under management of over INR 18,956 crore and a robust capital base of over INR 800 crores as of March 31, 2025.
About CSB Bank Limited:
We are one of the oldest private sector banks in India with an existence of over 100 years. While our Bank has a long operating history as a traditional bank, we are currently focusing on implementing strategic changes in business model to function efficiently like a full-service new age private sector bank. We have a strong base in Kerala along with significant presence in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. We offer a wide range of products and services to our customer, with particular focus on SME, Retail, and NRI customers. We deliver our products and services through multiple channels, including 834 branches and 800 ATMs/CRMs (as on 30/06/25) spread across the country and various alternate channels such as debit cards, internet banking, mobile banking, point of sale services and UPI. CSB Bank is listed on both NSE and BSE.
Company:-Dentsu Creative PR
User:- Gyanaranjan Mantri
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment