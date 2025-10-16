Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Municipality Penalizes Unlicensed Goods' Display On Sidewalks


2025-10-16 03:03:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Municipality is intensifying field campaigns against stores that display goods on sidewalks without obtaining a permit.
Barjas Al-Saeedi, the head of an inspection team in Al-Jahraa Governorate, said in a statement to KUNA on Thursday that his group recorded today ten violations, exploiting spaces outside the stores without a license.
Legal procedures are taken against the violators, he has added.
He indicated that similar tours would be conducted to ensure merchants' adherence to the municipal laws. (end)
tms


MENAFN16102025000071011013ID1110207634

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search