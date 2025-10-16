403
Kuwait Municipality Penalizes Unlicensed Goods' Display On Sidewalks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Municipality is intensifying field campaigns against stores that display goods on sidewalks without obtaining a permit.
Barjas Al-Saeedi, the head of an inspection team in Al-Jahraa Governorate, said in a statement to KUNA on Thursday that his group recorded today ten violations, exploiting spaces outside the stores without a license.
Legal procedures are taken against the violators, he has added.
He indicated that similar tours would be conducted to ensure merchants' adherence to the municipal laws. (end)
