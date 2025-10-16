Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Launches Humanitarian Bridge For Gaza


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- Qatar launched on Thursday a "land bridge" of humanitarian aid for Gaza via Jordanian and Egyptian territories.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, had instructed setting up the relief bridge to respond to urgent needs among the Gazans.
The aid includes 87,754 tents to provide shelter for Gazans who lost houses in the occupation aggression.
More than 288,000 families have lost their houses in the aggression on the strip. (end) sss

