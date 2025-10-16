2025 State Of The Cannabis Industry: Blank Rome Hosts Premier Conference Featuring Top Industry Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is set to host the ninth annual State of the Cannabis Industry conference, gathering leading professionals to analyze and discuss the many challenges and opportunities facing the multibillion-dollar cannabis sector. The conference will take place on Monday, October 27, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET at Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport with a live-stream option available.

“Scott and I are thrilled to host the ninth annual Blank Rome State of the Cannabis Industry conference, which continues to be recognized nationally as the premier forum and networking platform for leading cannabis professionals to exchange ideas and drive the industry forward,” said Frank A. Segall, partner and co-chair of Blank Rome's Boston Office and Cannabis Practice.“As we do each year, our conference will address the most pressing issues of the cannabis industry by bringing together industry leaders who will share their unique experiences, strategies, and success stories with our attendees. We are equally proud of our ability to create a forum for our attendees to truly network with our panelists and each other.”

“This year has challenged the cannabis industry, with federal rescheduling delays, limited institutional capital, high taxes, and ongoing competition from the illicit market. Much of our recent work has focused on receiverships and distressed transactions, highlighting the pressures businesses face,” added Scott H. Moskol, partner and co-chair of the Cannabis Practice.“Despite these headwinds, we are seeing powerful trends fueling optimism in the industry-consumer demand remains robust, the industry continues to expand, and the market for THC and intoxicating hemp beverages is experiencing remarkable growth. These trends signal real innovation and opportunity. That is why this year's conference is more important than ever-it is the forum for industry leaders and forward-thinkers to collaborate, share actionable strategies, and help shape the next chapter of cannabis.”

The conference will feature a keynote session, moderated by Frank A. Segall, with Chair Shannon O'Brien and Commissioner Kimberly Roy of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (the“Commission”), who will share their unique and direct insights into the Commission, offering firsthand perspectives on how it is addressing industry issues and shaping the future of cannabis in the state. This session sets the stage for dynamic conversations on the industry's hottest topics, such as game-changing regulatory developments, cutting-edge capital market strategies, business transformation, and innovative Employee Stock Ownership Plan models. Attendees can expect high-energy panels featuring the industry's brightest minds, all eager to share real-world perspectives, make bold predictions, and provide practical solutions designed to propel cannabis businesses to new heights.

One must-see session,“The View from the Top: Cannabis CEOs on 2025's Critical Challenges & Opportunities,” brings together trailblazing cannabis CEOs for a rare, insider look at how leaders are taking on federal rescheduling, navigating complex mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”) deals, mastering ever-changing regulations, and capitalizing on shifting consumer trends. Panelists include:



Joseph Andreae, CEO, CULTA;

Jared Maloof, CEO, Standard Wellness;

Ed Schmults, CEO, Firelands Scientific; and Jim Scott, CEO, Statehouse Holdings.

Attendees will range from multi-state operators and savvy retailers to pioneering cultivators, creative product manufacturers, and forward-thinking delivery operators. Attendees will network with top-tier investment bankers, leading banking and financial institutions, cutting-edge venture capital firms, strategic accounting and insurance professionals, trailblazing brand license companies, industry-shaping consultants, regulatory experts, and next-generation packaging specialists-all coming together to drive the future of cannabis.

We are grateful and proud that this year's State of the Cannabis Industry conference is supported by an exceptional group of sponsors whose innovative businesses are instrumental in driving innovation and growth within the cannabis sector. Conference sponsors include platinum sponsors Needham Bank and OPUS Consulting, joined by CSG Partners, Stone Blossom Capital, HUB International, Gramercy Capital, KindTap, Corduro, Association of Cannabinoid Specialists, Young America Capital, First Citizens Bank, AAFCPAs, Lighthouse Biz Solutions, Withum, Shield Compliance, and CBIZ.

To register for the event, visit: State of the Cannabis Industry Conference Tickets.

The market-leading, national Cannabis practice was founded by Frank A. Segall and Scott H. Moskol-recognized nationally as trailblazing attorneys in the cannabis industry-who were among the first attorneys in the United States to develop and use their extensive corporate, M&A, and finance experience to create a practice specifically targeted toward the cannabis industry over a decade ago. Today, the firm provides corporate, M&A, tax, regulatory, finance, restructuring, and litigation counsel to clients navigating the complex legal and business framework surrounding the cannabis industry.

