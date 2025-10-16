AB Science Provides Intitial Phase 1 Data For The Combination Of AB8939 With Venetoclax For The Treatment Of Refractory Or Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia
|Region
| Incidence Case
(1)
|% Relapse or Refractory (2,3)
|% Insured Patients (4)
|Drug Price (€)
| Market Size
(per in Mio EUR)
|USA / CANADA
|23,700
| 50%
|90%
|100,000(5)
|1 000 000
|EUROPE
|27,600
|90%
|60,000
|770 000
|APAC
|27,800
|30%
|60,000
|250 000
|INDIA
|11,000
|30%
|60,000
|100,000
|LATAM
|7,200
|30%
|60,000
|65 000
|MENA
|3,900
|30%
|60,000
|35 000
|TOTAL
|90,200
|2 200 000
EUROPE = EU27 + Norway + United Kingdom + Switzerland; APAC = Australia, People's Republic of China, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan; LATAM = Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico; MENA = Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates
Intellectual property
AB8939 intellectual property rights in AML are secured until 2036 through a 'composition of matter' patent and potentially 2041 with the 5 years extension and until 2044 in AML with chromosome abnormality, including MECOM, through a 'second medical use' patent.
AB Science is the sole proprietary holder of AB8939 and its family of compounds.
Virtual conference attendees
The following individuals participated in the virtual conference:
- Nicholas J. Short, MD, Associate Professor and Co-Lead of Section of Developmental Therapeutics, Department of Leukemia, MD Anderson Cancer Center
Professor Short is a clinical and translational investigator in adult acute leukemias, with a particular emphasis on the development of phase I and II investigator-initiated clinical trials of novel agents and combinations for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). His major contributions to leukemia research include: developing new immunotherapy-based frontline regimens in Philadelphia chromosome-negative B-cell ALL, developing chemotherapy-free regimens in Philadelphia chromosome-positive ALL, establishing the clinical utility of high-sensitivity next-generation sequencing-based MRD assays in ALL, developing novel MRD-directed therapies in AML and ALL, and developing novel regimens for older adults with FLT3-mutated AML. He serves as principal investigator or co-principal investigator on over a dozen phase I and II clinical trials and has authored over 250 peer-reviewed manuscripts in the field of leukemia. For his clinical and translational accomplishments in the field of leukemia, he has been awarded the ASCO Young Investigator Award and the ASH Junior Faculty Scholar in Clinical Research.
- Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD, Head of the Hematology Department at Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital, Paris, France
Olivier Hermine is Professor of Hematology at Paris Descartes University, Head of the Hematology Department at Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital, member of LYSA, and Director of the CALYM team "Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Hematological Disorders and Therapeutic Implications" at the IMAGINE Inserm U 116 CNRS ERL 8654 institute. He is also coordinator of the Reference Center for Mastocytosis (CeReMast), co-founder and director of the scientific committee of AB Science.
His research topics include lymphoproliferative disorders linked to the hepatitis C virus, mantle cell lymphomas, and the regulation of erythropoiesis. He is the author or co-author of more than 900 scientific publications.
- Christian Auclair, PharmD, PhD, Emeritus Professor
Professor Auclair holds a doctorate in pharmaceutical sciences. He is co-founder and former director of the doctoral school of oncology at the Faculty of Medicine of Paris-Saclay University. He is former director of the biology department at the École Normale Supérieure de Cachan (now ENS Paris-Saclay) and director of UMR 8113 at the CNRS. He was also deputy scientific director of the CNRS's life sciences department. He is the author of more than 120 publications in the field of antitumor pharmacology and virology. He is co-founder and scientific advisor to AB Science.
About AB Science
Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.
AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company's lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases and viral diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).
Further information is available on AB Science's website:
.
Forward-looking Statements - AB Science
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.
These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents published by AB Science. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.
