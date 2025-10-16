Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Contract

Contract of Knorr-Bremse Executive Board member Nicolas Lange extended by five years

16.10.2025 / 11:13 CET/CEST

Contract of Knorr-Bremse Executive Board member Nicolas Lange extended by five years Munich, October 16, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG has extended the contract of Dr. Nicolas Lange (57) for his role as a member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG. The Supervisory Board voted unanimously to renew Dr. Lange's contract ahead of time for a further five years as of October 2026. Nicolas Lange, who has global responsibility for the Rail Vehicle Systems division, was appointed to the Knorr-Bremse Executive Board in October 2023. Dr. Reinhard Ploss, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG, said:“Nicolas Lange has been a driving force behind Knorr-Bremse's global rail vehicle systems business, demonstrating strategic vision and technological expertise and forging strong relationships with customers. Amid global challenges and the transformation of the transport industry, he has set a firm course for the Rail division's future growth. We look forward to continuing to work with him and benefiting from his longstanding, international experience in the industry.” Marc Llistosella, Chief Executive Officer of Knorr-Bremse AG, said:“In renewing Nicolas Lange's contract, the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG has sent out a powerful message about continuing the highly effective collaboration among the Executive Board members. Under Nicolas' leadership, the Rail Vehicle Systems division makes a sizable contribution to our company's successful development, for example through efficiency and performance enhancements as part of the BOOST strategy program, as well as with pioneering investments, innovations, and important customer projects. I look forward to continuing working with him.” Dr. Nicolas Lange said:“I would like to thank the Knorr-Bremse Supervisory Board for their trust in me. Over the last two years, we in the Rail division have implemented key measures to steer our business toward profitable growth and lasting success. I look forward to continuing these important advances and am committed to further pursuing them together with the Executive Board team and our colleagues around the world.” Caption: The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG has renewed Executive Board member Nicolas Lange's contract ahead of time, extending it for five years. | © Knorr-Bremse Media contact: Julian Ebert | Spokesperson Rail Mobility | Knorr-Bremse AG T +49 89 35471497; E ... About Knorr-Bremse Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market and technology leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems. Knorr-Bremse's products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. More than 32,000 employees at over 100 locations in 30 countries develop and produce innovative solutions and services that meet the highest technological standards. In 2024, Knorr-Bremse's two divisions together generated revenues of approximately € 7.9 billion. For 120 years, the Company has been at the cutting edge of its industries, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with a leading edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany's most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: urbanization, sustainability, digitalization, and mobility. 16.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

