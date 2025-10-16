Advanced Blockchain AG Presents Its 'ABAG 2.0' Strategy Program
Advanced Blockchain AG
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Advanced Blockchain AG presents its "ABAG 2.0" strategy program
Treasury: The treasury segment pursues a disciplined reserve strategy with Bitcoin as a long-term liquid store of value, supplemented by Ethereum positions and opportunistic investments. The aim is to strengthen the balance sheet and create value – if necessary, by using funds from the issuance of low-interest convertible bonds.
Innovation: The Innovation pillar stands for targeted access to new projects and technologies. ABAG participates in promising projects through accelerator partnerships and funding programs.
Consultancy: The consultancy pillar combines traditional asset management with the world of digital assets. Family offices receive advice on topics such as treasury strategies, token allocation, staking, and DeFi.
Analytics: The Analytics pillar forms the data-driven backbone of the company. The ABX Analytics platform offers research products, data licenses, and subscription-based analyses. This segment holds significant scaling potential as institutional adoption continues to grow.
16.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Advanced Blockchain AG
|Scharnhorststraße 24
|10115 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930403669510
|Fax:
|+4930403669511
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A0M93V6
|WKN:
|A0M93V
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2214290
2214290 16.10.2025 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
