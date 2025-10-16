Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Advanced Blockchain AG presents its 'ABAG 2.0' strategy program

16.10.2025 / 13:15 CET/CEST

Berlin, October 16, 2025 – Advanced Blockchain AG ("ABAG", Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading investor and innovation partner in the blockchain sector, presents its strategy update "ABAG 2.0". This consists of a further development of the company's activities in the five pillars "Investment," "Treasury", "Innovation“, "Consultancy," and "Analytics". ABAG 2.0 is the company's new long-term vision and orientation and focuses on sustainable value creation for shareholders.

The previous business areas of "Investment," "Incubation," and "Research" are being redefined by five pillars of the strategy. In the future, these will form a stable, complementary, and growth-oriented business model:

Investment: As before, the Investment pillar focuses on investments and token projects with high potential and includes the purchase and sale of tokens and cryptoassets. The focus remains on key topics that are of great importance for the future blockchain economy. This strategic pillar is the most important short- to medium-term revenue driver.



Treasury: The treasury segment pursues a disciplined reserve strategy with Bitcoin as a long-term liquid store of value, supplemented by Ethereum positions and opportunistic investments. The aim is to strengthen the balance sheet and create value – if necessary, by using funds from the issuance of low-interest convertible bonds.



Innovation: The Innovation pillar stands for targeted access to new projects and technologies. ABAG participates in promising projects through accelerator partnerships and funding programs.



Consultancy: The consultancy pillar combines traditional asset management with the world of digital assets. Family offices receive advice on topics such as treasury strategies, token allocation, staking, and DeFi.

Analytics: The Analytics pillar forms the data-driven backbone of the company. The ABX Analytics platform offers research products, data licenses, and subscription-based analyses. This segment holds significant scaling potential as institutional adoption continues to grow.

Hatem Elsayed, COO of Advanced Blockchain AG, explains: "ABAG 2.0 is not a short-term initiative but a long-term, structured development process. Our new strategic program is built on clearly defined pillars that are aligned with one another and together foster both stability and innovation. With this approach, we reduce operational risks and create the foundation for predictable, sustainable growth and long-term value creation."

Strategic outlook

In the 2026 financial year, Advanced Blockchain AG plans to expand its treasury holdings. Within the innovation segment, the company intends to participate in - or help shape - an accelerator or grant program in cooperation with a strategic partner. In addition, the consultancy division will be further developed with the goal of securing the first mandates in the area of digital asset management. In the ABX Analytics segment, the proof-of-concept phase is to be completed and initial pilot projects with institutional partners launched. Furthermore, ABAG plans to simplify the group structure and implement a standardized reporting system to enhance efficiency and transparency.

Maik Laske, CFO of Advanced Blockchain AG, explains: "Success does not come from speed, but from a clear strategic direction and consistent implementation. With ABAG 2.0, we have defined this direction. Our focus for the coming year is now on consistently implementing the milestones we have set and thus creating sustainable value."

The complete "ABAG 2.0" strategy paper can be viewed at the following link on the Advanced Blockchain AG website.

About Advanced Blockchain AG

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is an investor and innovation partner in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovation in various ecosystems and markets within the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments, please visit /.

Contact:

