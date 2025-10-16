Eurobattery Minerals Appoints Mangold Fondkommission AB To Act As A Liquidity Provider For The Company's Share
Stockholm, 16 October 2025 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market:“BAT” and Börse Stuttgart:“EBM”; in short:“Eurobattery Minerals” or the“Company”) announces today that the Company has appointed Mangold Fondkommission AB as Liquidity Provider, effective as of tomorrow, 17 October 2025.
Eurobattery Minerals has entered into an agreement with Mangold Fondkommission AB regarding the provision of liquidity services. Mangold Fondkommission AB will assume the role of Liquidity Provider as of 17 October 2025.
About Eurobattery Minerals
Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT ) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM ). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company's focus is to realize numerous mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, by doing so, power a cleaner and more just world.
