Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uttarakhand AI Impact Summit 2025 To Highlight Roadmap & Governance Of IT

Uttarakhand AI Impact Summit 2025 To Highlight Roadmap & Governance Of IT


2025-10-16 02:52:46
(MENAFN- KNN India) Dehradun, Oct 16 (KNN) Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada will inaugurate the Uttarakhand AI Impact Summit 2025 on October 17 at Hotel Ramada, Dehradun.

Organised by the Government of Uttarakhand in collaboration with the India AI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the event serves as a pre-summit to the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled for February 19–20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The pre-summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, startups, and academia to explore how artificial intelligence can drive sustainable development, improve governance, and foster entrepreneurship in line with the Digital Uttarakhand and Digital India visions.

The Uttarakhand AI Impact Summit 2025 will showcase cutting-edge AI applications, innovations, and startup initiatives, featuring presentations from AI-led startups supported by IIM Kashipur and STPI Dehradun.

Key sessions will outline the state's IT Roadmap and AI Governance Vision, highlighting Uttarakhand's commitment to sustainable, innovation-led development.

The India–AI Impact Summit 2026 will be the first global AI forum hosted in the Global South, underscoring India's growing role in shaping the global AI discourse.

Anchored in the national vision of 'AI for All', the initiative seeks to harness artificial intelligence for social inclusion, innovation, and enhanced public service delivery.

The Summit framework is built on three guiding principles: People, Planet, and Progress supported by seven thematic Chakras that translate these values into measurable global outcomes.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN16102025000155011030ID1110207520

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search