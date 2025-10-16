Uttarakhand AI Impact Summit 2025 To Highlight Roadmap & Governance Of IT
Organised by the Government of Uttarakhand in collaboration with the India AI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the event serves as a pre-summit to the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled for February 19–20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
The pre-summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, startups, and academia to explore how artificial intelligence can drive sustainable development, improve governance, and foster entrepreneurship in line with the Digital Uttarakhand and Digital India visions.
The Uttarakhand AI Impact Summit 2025 will showcase cutting-edge AI applications, innovations, and startup initiatives, featuring presentations from AI-led startups supported by IIM Kashipur and STPI Dehradun.
Key sessions will outline the state's IT Roadmap and AI Governance Vision, highlighting Uttarakhand's commitment to sustainable, innovation-led development.
The India–AI Impact Summit 2026 will be the first global AI forum hosted in the Global South, underscoring India's growing role in shaping the global AI discourse.
Anchored in the national vision of 'AI for All', the initiative seeks to harness artificial intelligence for social inclusion, innovation, and enhanced public service delivery.
The Summit framework is built on three guiding principles: People, Planet, and Progress supported by seven thematic Chakras that translate these values into measurable global outcomes.
(KNN Bureau)
