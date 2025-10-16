Trump Tariffs Pulls Down India's Exports To US By 37.5% In 4 Months

MENAFN - KNN India)India's exports to the United States have declined sharply by 37.5 percent over the past four months following the US decision to impose 50 percent tariffs on most Indian goods, according to a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

The report showed that shipments to the US fell from USD 8.8 billion in May 2025 to USD 5.5 billion in September 2025, marking the steepest and most prolonged fall of the year, reported ANI.

September was the first full month under the higher tariff regime, during which exports plunged 20.3 percent from USD 6.87 billion in August.

The downturn began after May - the last month of growth, when exports rose 4.8 percent to USD 8.8 billion.

Since then, monthly declines were recorded at 5.7 percent in June, 3.6 percent in July, 13.8 percent in August, and a further sharp drop in September.

In total, India's exports to the US lost over USD 3.3 billion in monthly value during this period.

The United States has now become India's most severely affected export destination since the tariff hike, with key sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, and chemicals bearing the brunt of the decline.

The sustained fall has raised concerns over the medium-term impact on India's manufacturing competitiveness and export growth in its largest market.

GTRI said the trend directly reflects the impact of the 50 percent tariff regime and called for a policy review to safeguard India's trade interests amid shifting global trade dynamics.

(KNN Bureau)