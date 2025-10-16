Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate Partners With Fortis Memorial Research Institute To Offer Healthcare Services For Home Buyers

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), one of India's most trusted real estate brands, has partnered with Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), a leading multi-super-speciality quaternary care hospital, to offer world-class healthcare services to the residents of its Gurugram projects - Joyville Gurugram, Sector 102, and The Dualis, Sector 46.



Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate signs MoU with Fortis Memorial Research Institute



Under this collaboration, SPRE will provide the required infrastructure and facilities, while FMRI will be responsible for equipping, staffing, and managing medical centres with qualified healthcare professionals. These centres will provide residents and their families with high-quality primary healthcare and wellness programs, ensuring prompt, reliable medical care within the residential communities.



Through this partnership, residents will benefit from a wide range of complimentary and discounted medical services, including free vitals monitoring, first aid, dressings, injections, and fortnightly internal medicine consultations. The initiative includes discounts on diagnostics, health check-up packages, and inpatient department (IPD) services at Fortis Gurugram. Additionally, complimentary ambulance services will be available for emergencies.



The collaboration will further promote community well-being through regular wellness activities including yoga sessions, preventive health camps, and awareness drives to foster a culture of holistic health and preventive care.



Speaking about the partnership, Mr Sriram Mahadevan, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and MD of Joyville Shapoorji Housing, said,“At Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, we are committed to creating exceptional living spaces and homes that prioritise the well-being of our residents. Partnering with Fortis enables us to integrate world-class healthcare into our communities, ensuring that our residents enjoy not just comfort and convenience but also peace of mind for their well-being. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to enhancing the lifestyle experience through thoughtful, people-first initiatives that go beyond traditional real estate development.”



Commenting on the collaboration, Mr Yashpal Singh Rawat, Facility Director of Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said,“At Fortis, we are deeply committed to extending our expertise in advanced medical care and preventive health beyond hospital walls. Through this partnership with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, we aim to bring the trusted care and clinical excellence of FMRI directly to residents' doorsteps. With our experienced team of doctors and nurses, we hope to make healthcare more accessible, convenient, and community-focused, supporting healthier lifestyles and timely intervention for residents.”



"Established in 2013, Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI) is the flagship hospital of Fortis Healthcare and one of India's most advanced medical institutions. Spread across an 11-acre campus with 330 beds, 15 state-of-the-art operating theatres, and 99 dedicated ICU beds, FMRI delivers cutting-edge care across over 55 specialties including neurosciences, cardiac sciences, orthopaedics, oncology, and organ transplants. Recognised for its world-class infrastructure, clinical excellence, and patient-centric approach, FMRI continues to set benchmarks in tertiary and quaternary care.”



The association between Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and Fortis Memorial Research Institute represents a progressive step towards integrating healthcare and lifestyle within modern residential developments. By combining SPRE's commitment to building well-planned, community-focused neighbourhoods with Fortis' medical expertise and mission to extend trusted medical care beyond hospital walls, the partnership establishes a new standard for wellness-focused living that prioritises convenience, care, and community health.

About Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE)

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 160 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. With a development potential of over 130 million square feet, SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities - Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Kolkata - with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.



