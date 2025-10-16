Cannabisnewsbreaks Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (OTC: GTVH) Launches Comprehensive Restructuring To Eliminate Convertible Debt And Retire 1.4 Billion Shares

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) (“GTV”) initiated a major restructuring plan to eliminate all remaining convertible debt, retire 1.4 billion shares, reduce authorized shares, and implement a performance-based buyback program. Following a commitment from its primary noteholder to halt conversions and sales, the Company's plan removes more than $10 million in combined debt and equity overhang. The agreement includes a final settlement issuing 680 million shares to retire approximately $7 million in debt, while permanently removing 1.4 billion shares from its capitalization table.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) is a diversified company developing a portfolio of high-growth businesses across construction, energy, and consumer goods. Through subsidiaries such as GoldenEra Development, GoFast Sports, Deep South Electrical Contractors, and its future Manufacturing & Logistics Division, the company operates a vertically integrated model focused on profitability, innovation, and long-term shareholder value.

