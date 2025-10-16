PM Meets With Jordanian Media Figures

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra) – Prime Minister Dr. Jaafar Hassan met on Thursday with a number of editors-in-chief, media directors, writers, and talk show hosts.The meeting is part of a series of the PM's communication meetings held with Jordan's various newspapers, TV and radio stations, and media websites.During the meeting, the Prime Minister discussed the plans, programs, and projects, which the government is currently working on, mainly focusing on the Economic Modernization Vision, the steps related to the administrative and political modernization program for amending the Local Administration and Administrative Law, as well as the government's priorities for the next phase.The meeting, which featured an extensive discussion on various issues and files, was attended by Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri, Minister of Government Communication Dr. Mohammad Momani, Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh, and Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Abdul Latif Najdawi.