'Dude' Is A Film That Talks About The Right To Love, Says Director Keerthiswaran
Taking to his social media timelines to share a long statement of gratitude, the director said, "Feeling grateful."
In the statement he posted, he said, "Tomorrow my first movie 'DUDE' releases. Amazing feel, excited and nervous at the same time. In this moment, I sincerely thank my hero PR for the trust in me. I truly wish Dude will be your new acting showcase from tomorrow."
The director next thanked his producers Naveen and Ravi for their unwavering support and encouragement."Enna director aaki azhagu paathathuku nandri. (Thank you for making me a director and enjoying its beauty)," he wrote.
But it was evident that he was especially grateful to his cameraman Niketh Bommi, who had stood behind him like a rock. He wrote, "And a heartfelt thanks to my DOP, my brother, my shoulder, Niketh Bommi. You made me. Everyone deserves a Niketh in life, and I'll try to be a Niketh in someone's life."
He next thanked the music director Sai Abhyankkar and his cast including Sarath Kumar sir, Mamitha Baiju, Rohini for their love and support.
The debut director thanked director Sudha Kongara taking him into her direction team and expressed his gratitude to Rajinikanth, Director Vikraman, Hitchcock, Billy Wilder, Bong Joon-ho, Actor Vadivelu, and A. R. Rahman for teaching him cinema in their own ways.
Finally, talking about his film 'Dude', he wrote, "Dude will be an entertaining, emotional, quirky, original film made straight from the heart and gut with conscious and aesthetic choices throughout. And as a personal statement, Dude is not a film that talks about love. It's a film that talks about the Right to Love you all like it."
