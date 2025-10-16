Crown Prince, UK PM Discuss Ways To Build On Historical Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

London, Oct. 16 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, during a meeting on Thursday with United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, lauded the deep historical ties between Jordan and the UK, highlighting the importance of building on them to expand areas of cooperation.The meeting, held at 10 Downing Street, covered current developments in the region, with the Crown Prince calling for stepping up joint efforts to restore stability in the region.His Royal Highness stressed the importance of supporting Palestinians in obtaining their full legitimate rights and establishing their independent state on the basis of the two-state solution, praising the UK's recognition of the State of Palestine.Speaking about recent developments in Gaza, the Crown Prince highlighted the need to ensure implementation of the agreement to end the war in all its stages, as well as the flow of sufficient relief aid to all areas of the Strip without restrictions.Jordan's Ambassador to the UK Manar Dabbas, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain, and UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell attended the meeting.