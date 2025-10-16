Yarmouk University Rises To 40Th Place In QS Arab University Rankings 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 16 (Petra)-- Yarmouk University has achieved a new academic milestone by advancing to 40th place in the QS Arab University Rankings 2026, up from 42nd in 2025, with an overall score of 59.8 points. This accomplishment places the university ahead of 86.9% of the 298 participating Arab institutions.The results reflect significant progress made by Yarmouk University over the past five years, particularly in the indicators of academic reputation and employer reputation. The university ranked 25th in academic reputation with a score of 85.4, and 28th in employer reputation with a score of 81.7. It also advanced 10 places in the "International Research Network" indicator, reaching 47th, and 6 places in the "International Student Ratio" indicator, ranking 70th in the Arab world.In a statement issued on Thursday, Yarmouk University President Malik Al-Shraireh said that this progress reflects the institution's willpower and collective efforts to strengthen its competitive standing both regionally and internationally. He emphasized that it demonstrates the university's firm commitment to innovation and leadership as a sustainable mission.Al-Shraireh described the achievement as the result of a collaborative team effort, extending his appreciation to the university's academic and administrative staff, as well as everyone involved in preparing and following up on the university's global ranking files.He added that this advancement places a greater responsibility on the university to maintain its position and enhance its academic and research impact, reinforcing its role as a leading destination for students and researchers, and as a key contributor to development and community service in Jordan and the Arab region.