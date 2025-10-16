Environment Minister Participates In Closing Of EU-Funded "Green Innovation Links Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra) – Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman on Thursday attended the closing ceremony of the "Green Innovation Links" project, implemented by the Business Development Center (BDC) with funding from the European Union (EU), in partnership with EDAMA Association for Energy, Water, and Environment and the Climate Action Association. The event was attended by EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas and former Minister of Labor and BDC founder Nayef Stetieh.The project aims to promote the concept of a green economy and empower youth and women in the Azraq and Zarqa regions by building their capacities in organic farming, compost production, renewable energy, and greywater reuse. It also supported the establishment of 15 innovative green projects through funding, training, and technical guidance.In his remarks, Suleiman said the project represents "an outstanding model of public-private partnership in supporting sustainable development," stressing that "empowering youth in green economy fields is a key pillar in achieving the Economic Modernization Vision." He also commended the partnership with the BDC and development partners for advancing green innovation and environmental entrepreneurship in Jordan.For his part, Ambassador Chatzisavas expressed pride in the project's outcomes, which have built youth capacities and enabled them to launch green initiatives contributing to the shift toward a sustainable economy. He reaffirmed the EU's commitment to continuing its support for Jordan's green development path.Meanwhile, Stetieh emphasized that the project reflects the BDC's vision of empowering youth and women and promoting the green economy as a tool for sustainable economic and social empowerment, praising the efforts of local and international partners for achieving tangible impact in target communities.The project was implemented through seven integrated phases, including environmental and agricultural field assessments, the development of specialized training materials, practical workshops, and the establishment of green stations employing modern sustainability technologies.More than 600 young men and women, including Syrian refugees, received training through the project, while its outreach activities benefited over 2,200 participants through awareness sessions and youth policy labs that explored opportunities for transitioning toward a circular, inclusive green economy in Jordan.At the conclusion of the ceremony, Suleiman honored several participants and outstanding green initiatives, reaffirming the national commitment to advancing green innovation and achieving sustainable development across the Kingdom.