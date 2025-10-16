403
A Blend Of Music, Art, Sport, And Heritage This Last Two Weeks Of October
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha's event calendar is hitting a peak in the second half of October, offering residents and visitors in Qatar a diverse and packed schedule of cultural, entertainment, and sporting events.
According to Visit Qatar, the festivities begin today, marked by two musical events at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).
The highly anticipated Cartoon Orchestra makes its international debut at the Al Mayassa Theatre, Qatar National Convention Centre.
Following massive success in Kuwait, the orchestra, under the artistic direction of Kuwaiti maestro Dr Khaled Nouri, promises a magical concert spanning decades of animated classics.
The performance, enriched by cutting-edge visual technology, will revive iconic theme songs and soundtracks from beloved Arabic and international animated works from the 1970s to the present day.
On the same evening, Egypt's best-selling female artist, Angham, will perform at another venue within the QNCC, providing fans with a major contemporary music option.
The Qatar Sports For All Federation (QSFA) has announced the start of the SFA Fall Edition Races 2025. Running from today to November 28, the series will take place at Education City MTB Trail and Oxygen Park.
Registration is open now via the QSFA app, with the first 50 runners to register for the full series receiving a special discount package, including four unique finisher medals and four race T-shirts.
Lusail Winter Wonderland will host several crowd-pulling acts, where highlights include a show featuring Daffy, Flipperachi, and DJ Outlaw on October 23, an Al Akhras Concert on October 24, and a special meet-and-greet with renowned Kuwaiti YouTuber AboFlah on October 24.
Additionally, the theatrical play 'Nora The Drummer' will run from October 23 to 25 at the Abdulaziz Nasser Theatre.
For sports enthusiasts, October offers both high-speed thrills and endurance challenges. The Mena Karting Championship Nations Cup, billed as the biggest karting event in the region, is scheduled for five days of non-stop action at the Lusail International Circuit from October 21-25.
The cultural scene shifts into high gear on October 27 with the simultaneous launch of three major exhibitions at M7, Msheireb Downtown Doha.
The 'Art in the Heritage of Berber Poetry' exhibition will run until January 12, 2026, and offers an inspiring exploration of the politics of patronage and artistic legacies. It celebrates the Berber hairdressing tradition in Morocco, reclaiming the art form which carries tales of memory, beauty, and identity as a vibrant language of self-expression and cultural pride.
Also opening on October 27 is 'Houbara Haven: A Chaumet Tiara Exhibition'. This intimate showcase details the journey behind the Houbara Haven tiara, a poetic tribute to Qatar's rich hunting traditions, designed by Qatari artist Aisha Alattiya and crafted by Maison Chaumet.
The exhibition features sketches and behind-the-scenes footage illustrating the collaboration and celebrating the next generation of visionary designers.
Rounding out the M7 openings is 'FTA: Threads of Impact. Celebrating 7 Years of Fashion Trust Arabia,' running until January 3, 2026. This extensive exhibition charts the transformative impact of FTA, featuring the work of more than 80 emerging designers from across the MENA region and presenting a multifaceted vision of contemporary Arab fashion.
Celebrating Qatari heritage and outdoor life, the Kashta Exhibition 2025 is set to take place from October 28 to November 4 at Sumaisma and Al Dhaayen Youth Centre. The unique event aims to stimulate local trade by showcasing everything from traditional hunting and falcon supplies to modern camping equipment, linking heritage to reality for desert and sea goers.
