403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 Trophy Experience At Gewan Island This Saturday
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Football fans will have the opportunity to see the prestigious trophy ahead of the tournament as part of a trophy experience tour
Football fans will have the opportunity to see the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 trophy up close and personal at Gewan Island on 18 October, 6pm-8pm, as part of a trophy experience tour led by the Local Organising Committee (LOC)ahead of the tournament.
As part of the experience, fans can take photographs with the prestigious trophy and learn more about the upcoming tournament. The trophy is set to make its way to other popular public spaces across Qatar in the coming weeks.
The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 will take place at the state-of-the-art Competition Complex at Aspire Zone from 3-27 November. The tournament will see as many as eight matches a day, for a total of 104 matches.
Fans can purchase FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 tickets at: Tickets will be available as a Day Passfor QR20, which will enable fans to attend multiple matches a day as well as cultural and entertainment activities taking place around matches, in what will be an electrifying football festival-like atmosphere.
Fans can also purchase a Prime Pass, which will enable them to reserve seats for high demand matches. Supporters of the Qatar national team can avail the Follow My Team ticket, which will enable them to attend all matches of the Qatari U-17 team during the group stage.
Football fans will have the opportunity to see the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 trophy up close and personal at Gewan Island on 18 October, 6pm-8pm, as part of a trophy experience tour led by the Local Organising Committee (LOC)ahead of the tournament.
As part of the experience, fans can take photographs with the prestigious trophy and learn more about the upcoming tournament. The trophy is set to make its way to other popular public spaces across Qatar in the coming weeks.
The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 will take place at the state-of-the-art Competition Complex at Aspire Zone from 3-27 November. The tournament will see as many as eight matches a day, for a total of 104 matches.
Fans can purchase FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 tickets at: Tickets will be available as a Day Passfor QR20, which will enable fans to attend multiple matches a day as well as cultural and entertainment activities taking place around matches, in what will be an electrifying football festival-like atmosphere.
Fans can also purchase a Prime Pass, which will enable them to reserve seats for high demand matches. Supporters of the Qatar national team can avail the Follow My Team ticket, which will enable them to attend all matches of the Qatari U-17 team during the group stage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment