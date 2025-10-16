Celebrating 50 Years Of Katena: From One Woman's Vision To A Global Legacy In Ophthalmology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honoring five decades of precision, partnership, and innovation that continue to shape the future of eye care

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corza Medical, a global medical technology company, is proud to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Katena, a brand that has defined excellence in ophthalmology since its founding in 1975 by Kate Tiedemann. This milestone honors five decades of precision, partnership, and innovation, which are values that continue to guide Corza Medical's commitment to advancing eye care.

Kate Tiedemann's entrepreneurial story began when she left Germany after World War II for the United States in 1955. Through determination and vision, she founded Katena Products-short for“Kate North America”-to deliver precision instruments physicians could depend on. What started as a small company built on craftsmanship and service has grown into a globally respected brand, with Katena instruments now used in more than 110 countries. For half a century, Katena has earned the trust of surgeons worldwide through an uncompromising approach to quality. Every instrument is designed for precision, balance, and control to enable a physician's success in the most delicate surgical procedures.

Today, Katena is part of Corza Ophthalmology, a business unit dedicated to serving eye care professionals with a customer-first mindset. Corza Ophthalmology brings together some of the most trusted brands in the field, offering one of the industry's most complete portfolios across disease states and procedures. The Corza team partners closely with surgeons to provide innovative instruments, hands-on training, and responsive service with a focus on improving outcomes and putting control back in the hands of clinicians delivering world-class patient care.

“Kate's vision was about more than creating instruments; it was about empowering surgeons to change lives,” said Jack Simmons, president, Medical Devices of Corza Medical.“We are honored to celebrate this 50-year milestone of the Katena brand and continue building on the foundation she created, and one defined by confidence, innovation, and enduring partnership.”

Corza Medical will commemorate Katena's 50-year anniversary at the American Association of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting taking place October 17 - 20, 2025, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The celebration underscores Corza Medical's ongoing dedication to quality without compromise and to the surgeons who make sight possible every day.

